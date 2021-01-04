Boris Johhson has tonight (Monday January 4) announced another national lockdown similar to the one last March.

He said people must again stay at home to protect lives, saying the spread of the coronavirus variant had prompted the move.

Here's what you can leave home for:

Boris Johnson addressing the nation.

Shop for basic necessities, for you or a vulnerable person

Go to work, or provide voluntary or charitable services, if you cannot reasonably do so from home

Exercise with your household (or support bubble) or one other person, this should be limited to once per day, and you should not travel outside your local area.

Meet your support bubble or childcare bubble where necessary, but only if you are legally permitted to form one

Seek medical assistance, including to get a covid-test, or avoid injury, illness or risk of harm (including domestic abuse)

Attend education or childcare - for those eligible

Colleges, primary and secondary schools will remain open only for vulnerable children and the children of critical workers. All other children will learn remotely until February half term.

Early Years settings remain open.

People are being told that if they do leave home, they should stay local unless it's for a legally permitted reason like work.

Clinically extremely vulnerable people should only go out for medical appointments, exercise or if it is essential. They should not attend work.

You should not meet other people you do not live with, or have formed a support bubble with, unless for a permitted reason.

Stay 2 metres apart from anyone not in your household.

