A commemorative event is taking place to mark 50 years since Ugandan Asians arrived in Stradishall after they were expelled from their country by former president Idi Amin.

Wickhambrook History Society, along with British Ugandan Asians at 50, are hosting an exhibition at Wickhambrook Memorial Hall on September 24 and 25 that will be opened by the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lady Clare, Countess of Euston.

The refugees came to the Stradishall camp, near Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket, via Stansted Airport from September to November 1972.

An event marking 50 years since Ugandan Asian refugees arrived in Stradishall is taking place at Wickhambrook Memorial Hall

The camp was a decommissioned RAF base that had been empty for about two years and was hastily recommissioned to take in the Ugandan Asians.

It was in use for six months and housed a total of 3,294 refugees who were then resettled.

The free event, which is on from 10am to 4pm both days, includes video clips of interviews with volunteers who helped run the camp, as well as Asians who passed through.

Lady Clare, Countess of Euston

There will also be minibus trips to the former camp, as well as dressing up for children and the chance to sample food.