Matt Hancock finally swapped the halls of Westminster for the Aussie jungle last night - amid a storm back home in his Suffolk constituency.

The West Suffolk MP and former Health Minister will tonight enjoy his first challenge on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

He was unveiled to millions on the ITV show, smiling and seemingly unruffled with the calls from his own town council in Haverhill for him to resign.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV: Matt Hancock.

"This experience will be an adventure," Hancock told viewers of the show.

"When I'm in camp, people will just see the real me.

"Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV: Mike Tindall MBE,, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatúndé Aléshé and Jill Scott MBE.

"People will see me warts and all; see the human side of the guy behind the podium.

"I don't think I've got any fears or phobias but I'm about to find out."

Hancock has entered the jungle ahead of schedule with the early departure of a fellow jungle mate - and despite a furore back in Suffolk.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV: Logo.

He joins the likes of Boy George, Chris Moyles and Mike Tindall in the show hosted by Ant and Dec.

The former health secretary, 44, has join the original contestants in camp after spending a period of time in isolation.

Comedian Seann Walsh was the other celebrity who joined the campmates with Matt Hancock last night.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV: Ant & Dec.

Following his decision to join the reality series, Hancock had the Tory whip suspended and came under fire from across the political divide for opting to sign up at a time when Parliament is sitting.

Hancock has been given access to his phone and laptop during his isolation, allowing him to continue working and stay in touch with constituents.

This morming, Hancock's Westminster office confirmed he would be using his experience to publicise his own dyslexia and his hopes to bring dyslexia higher up the political agenda.

A spokesperson said: "The second reading of Matt's Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill is just days after I'm A Celebrity... finishes. By going on the show, Matt hopes to raise the profile of his dyslexia campaign and will use the platform to talk about an issue he really cares about in front of millions of people. Matt is determined that no child should leave primary school not knowing if they have dyslexia.

"Matt has been working on constituency matters this week and show producers have agreed that Matt can communicate with his team if there's an urgent constituency matter while he's on the show.

"As soon as Matt's time in camp is up, he will return to Suffolk to hold surgeries where he will catch up with his constituents and discuss matters of concern.

"Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk, and causes supporting dyslexia - including the British Dyslexia Association, off the back of his appearance. He will, of course, declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal."

The show has returned to the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019 after the show was shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the past two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Ant and Dec confirmed on Sunday there would be two extra arrivals to the camp shortly, including Hancock, joking they will be “rolling out the welcome mat for them soon”.