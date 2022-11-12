Tomorrow, Sunday, November 13, Remembrance services will take place across Suffolk, as the county remember those that lost their lives to war.

Parades and special Remembrance events will take place in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Sudbury, Newmarket and Haverhill.

Personnel from the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force will pay key roles in Remembrance events, alongside cadets, community groups and churches.

On Remembrance Sunday, members of the armed forces, led by the RAF Honington Voluntary Band, will march out of the Abbey Gardens at 10.40am. Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury St Edmunds

In Bury St Edmunds members of the armed forces will take part in a Remembrance Sunday parade, which will start from the Abbey Gardens at 10.40am.

The parade will make its way to the war memorial on Angel Hill, where the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare Countess of Euston, will lead the wreath laying ceremony.

Following the Remembrance parade on Sunday a service will take place in St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mecha Morton

This will then be followed by a service of commemoration at the nearby St Mary's Church.

For those living in Bury St Edmunds there will also be a Choral Mattins Remembrance Service led by the St Edmundsbury Cathedral choir.

The service will start at 10am and everyone is welcome to attend.

Road closures in Bury St Edmunds will be in place in the run up to the Remembrance parade and the Abbey Gardens will be closed until 2pm.

The soldier silhouettes in Stowmarket near Haughley. Picture: Sam Emmens

Stowmarket

A Remembrance Sunday parade will take place in Stowmarket starting at 9am from the Red Gables in Ipswich Street, making its way to St Peter and St Mary's Parish Church.

At 9.30am the Civic Service of Remembrance will take place at the church, then at 10.35am the parade will march to the town's Recreation Ground.

The soldiers on Haughley village green. Picture: Sam Emmens

The service of Remembrance will then take place at the Recreation Ground at 10.55am, followed by a two minutes silence and the lying of poppy wreaths by local organisations and community groups.

At 11.30am there will then be a white poppy service at the war memorial gates.

White poppies represent remembrance for all victims of war, both military and civilian.

They also challenge any attempt to glamorise or celebrate war and show a commitment to peace.

Alexandra Palmer with one of the soldiers last year. Picture: Palmer family

Haughley

Visitors to the village of Haughley near Stowmarket, will have seen the 41 soldier silhouettes on the village green.

Each silhouette represents the men from the village that lost their lives in World War One and World War Two.

On Sunday, there will be a Remembrance service and parade at St Mary's Church in the village - events will start at 10.50am.

Sudbury's Remembrance Sunday parade will make its way through the town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury

Sudbury Town Council and the town's branch of The Royal British Legion are encouraging families to attend their Remembrance Sunday parade.

The parade will form on the north side of the Market Hill and will begin at 2pm, making its way down Gainsborough Street then into Gregory Street - finishing at St Gregory's Church where a service will take place.

Following the service wreaths will be laid on both the British and American Memorials at The Croft.

At approximately 3.15pm the parade will leave the war memorials to return to the town hall, via Gainsborough Road and North Street.

The Remembrance Sunday parade in Sudbury in November. Picture: Mecha Morton

Newmarket

In Newmarket the community are being invited to 'honour those who served and remember their sacrifice' at the town's war memorial.

Wreaths will be laid at 1.45pm, by members of the armed forces and veterans.

At 2.15pm local groups and the armed forces, will march from the clock tower making its way down the High Street to Tattersalls.

The Remembrance Service will then take place at the Tattersalls Sales Ring.

Haverhill

A parade with Bury St Edmunds Sea Cadets will leave Haverhill Arts Centre at 2.30pm.

This will be followed by the town's annual Remembrance Sunday Sunday service which will take place at the cemetery in Withersfield Road.