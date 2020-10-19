The moment an American airwoman discovers she is being posted to a Suffolk base has become an online sensation.

The airwoman Jaymilla can be seen sitting at her computer, surrounded by colleagues, as she finds out the first airbase she is being deployed to is RAF Mildenhall .

Their emotional reaction has been watched three million times so far on social media platform TikTok.

One of her colleagues can be heard asking: "Where's that (Mildenhall)?"

Another responds: "It's somewhere really nice."

In a tweet Suffolk County Council welcomed Jaymilla to Suffolk.

(There is a little bad language in this TikTok, but her joy was still worth sharing) - Welcome to Suffolk Jaymilla! - We hope you enjoy your posting here at @RAFMildenhall, we're happy to be your home away from home! 🇬🇧♥️🇺🇸https://t.co/sPy1rkVXQ0 #WelcomeToSuffolk #LoveSuffolk — Suffolk CC (@suffolkcc) October 19, 2020

They said: "We hope you enjoy your posting here at RAF Mildenhall, we're happy to be your home away from home."

