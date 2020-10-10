Which Suffolk names have made it on to this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list?

A number of people from Suffolk have been recognised for services to their communities by making it on to this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The list, which is usually released earlier on in the year, features figures who have contributed across multiple different professions and sectors.

One in particular is 73-year-old Grenville Clarke from Bury St Edmunds , who has received a BEM for services to the environment and the community in Suffolk.

Grenville Clarke has been described as 'selfless', 'calm' and 'generous' by those who know him.

The environmentalist has established 62 community woodlands through his voluntary and paid work with the Green Light Trust.

He has played a pivotal role in enhancing the natural landscape of Suffolk through his 22 year involvement with Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

Others on the list include:

Stephen Singleton from Woodbridge , chief executive of Suffolk Community Foundation, who has received an MBE for his services to the community in Suffolk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiona Harrison from Newmarket , intelligence analyst, risk and intelligence services, HM Revenues and Customs, who has been awarded an OBE for services to tackling fraud.

Professor Gillian Schofield from Bury St Edmunds , professor of child and family social work, who has been awarded an OBE for services to children and families.

Dr Lynne Wigens from Woodbridge , lately chief nurse in the East of England region, who has been awarded an OBE for her services to nursing.

Shirley McGreal from Great Barton, who has received an MBE for services to tackling youth violence, knife crime and poverty.

William Smith from Ipswich , president of the East Anglian Sailing Trust, who has received an MBE for services to sailors and disabilities.

Robert Feltwell from Ipswich , who has received a BEM for services to the community in Bentley.

Janet Holden from Halesworth, who has received a BEM for services to public libraries.

Lesley Utting from Thetford , instructor and detachment commander from the Suffolk Army Cadet Force, who received a BEM for her voluntary services to young people.

Constable Thomas Farrell from Suffolk Constabulary, has been awarded a Queen's Police Medal for services to the force.

Sam Gallagher from King's Lynn, who works as the nursing home manager at the Brandon Park Nursing Home, has received a BEM for her services to social care during the coronavirus pandemic.

