The NHS trust which runs West Suffolk Hospital has issued an update on its new hospital project as groundwork continues.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) confirmed borehole testing is under way.

The drilling work is being carried out at Hardwick Manor, the site of the new hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, and in car park R of its existing site in Hardwick Lane.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust confirmed borehole testing is currently under way. Picture: WSFT.

A spokeswoman for the new hospital project said the enabling works will prepare the Hardwick Manor site for the construction of the new hospital.

The borehole drilling will help monitor water levels around the site while investigations are carried out.

In a post on its Facebook page, the trust said: “These tests will help us understand whether we can use a sustainable ground source heat pump system to heat and cool the new building – supporting the NHS’s Net Zero goals.”

Franziska Empl Technical/Commercial Lead (Future System Team). Picture: WSFT

Construction at Hardwick Manor is due to begin between 2027 to 2028. Picture: WSFT

Earlier this month funding was confirmed for the new hospital project.

Borehole drilling is taking place at the current and new hospital site in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: WSFT

Construction at Hardwick Manor is due to begin between 2027 to 2028.