West Suffolk Council has installed 18 new recycling bins for small electrical items across the district.

The striking, pink bins can now be found at existing mini recycling centres, in car parks in Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Newmarket and Red Lodge. It is hoped that the 83,720 households across West Suffolk will get behind the initiative.

Cllr David Taylor, cabinet member for operations, said the new electrical recycling points will provide residents with a convenient way to dispose of old gadgets and appliances safely.

Andrew Harvey (enforcement & education manager), Cllr Victor Lukaniuk and Cllr Gerald Kelly.

“As a council, we are committed to reducing waste and making West Suffolk a thriving and clean place to live,” said Cllr Taylor.

“This initiative will not only benefit our community but also help improve the environmental resilience of the district.”

You can find your nearest recycling point at: https://www.recycleyourelectricals.org.uk/