A wildlife film-maker once stranded for weeks on a remote island during the Falklands War is preparing to share stories from her extraordinary expeditions — while paying tribute to the assistant who shared the adventures.

Cindy Buxton, of Wickhambrook, made headlines in 1982 when she and her assistant, Annie Price, were left stranded on South Georgia for four weeks after being cut off from the outside world when Argentine forces seized the island’s east coast.

The pair were eventually airlifted to safety by a helicopter from HMS Endurance and returned to the UK to an unexpected wave of publicity — including television interviews, newspaper articles and even a feature on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

Cindy, now aged 75, recalls the sudden fame as both ‘surreal’ and ‘disconcerting’.

She said: “Annie and I had no idea what was being written back home. We’d been on South Georgia since September 1981, so by the time we finally returned on April 30, 1982, we were completely unaware of the attention.

“We landed at about two or three in the morning and I just remember being hit with hundreds and hundreds of camera flashes.

“At first, we assumed someone important must have been on board. It was only when the captain told us that the crowd was actually waiting for us that we realised the scale of it.

“It wasn’t an easy time. Strangers were stopping me in supermarkets wanting to shake my hand — it all felt very surreal and, to be honest, quite disconcerting.”

Despite the media spotlight, Cindy and Annie carried on with their work and, by 1983, they embarked on their next expedition to the remote volcanic Ascension Island, located south of the Equator in the South Atlantic.

The duo scaled a sheer sea stack with ropes and supplies, where they camped for days at the top to film vast colonies of seabirds, including noddies, boobies, frigate birds, tropic birds and fairy terns.

However, for Cindy, the most unforgettable sight was the island’s green turtles — 400lb females nesting under the cover of darkness, followed weeks later by hundreds of hatchlings scurrying to the ocean.

More than four decades on, she will recount those memories in a talk at Wickhambrook Memorial Social Centre on Thursday, October 9, where she will share photographs, reflect on her and Annie’s experiences and take questions from the audience.

She said: “The talk is really personal, focusing on what Annie and I experienced, which I think makes it much more engaging for the audience.

“From carrying all our camera gear over lava and clinker to sharing those little funny stories that no one else really knows about, it’s those moments that make the presentation truly special.”

Cindy said one of her main reasons for giving the talk is to honour Annie’s memory following her death in December 2023.

The pair first met at boarding school when Cindy was just 10, and their friendship only deepened when Cindy recruited Annie as her filming assistant in 1978.

Together they embarked on daring expeditions over a 10-year period as they ventured to remote corners of the Falkland Islands and beyond to film wildlife in some of the world’s most isolated places.

Although Annie later faced health issues that meant she could no longer travel, the two remained close — speaking weekly and meeting regularly at Annie’s home in Cornwall.

After Annie’s death, Cindy returned to the Falklands earlier this year with her family to retrace their steps.

On Carcass Island, beside a gentoo penguin colony, she scattered some of Annie’s ashes on what would have been her birthday — a moving tribute to their lifelong friendship.

“There was no question, she really was my best friend,” Cindy said. “I think Annie would love that I’m doing these talks and sharing our adventures.

“A big part of the presentation will be using her photos, so it feels like a wonderful way to keep her memory alive.”

All proceeds from the evening will support the upkeep of All Saints’ Church. Tickets can be booked by following this link.

Doors open at 7pm and there will be a donation bar available during the interval.