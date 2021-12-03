A range of locally produced gifts, crafts, food and drink will be showcased at West Suffolk’s Winter Makers Markets.

The markets in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Newmarket, Mildenhall and Clare will also feature seasonal music and entertainment.

Award winning Sophie Clarke, of Sophie Clarke Designs, will be in Bury St Edmunds this Sunday with her hand- woven homeware for sale.

Sophie Clarke who will be at this Sunday's Winter Makers Market in Bury St Edmunds

Earlier this year Sophie won the arts and crafts category at the National Market Traders Federation Young Trader of the Year.

“This is the first year I will be taking part in a Christmas market as a trader, I am excited to wrap up warm and get into the festive spirit," she said.

"I will have a range of woven products for sale, including Christmas stockings as a seasonal special."

Cllr Susan Glossop, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said: "It is the time to shop for gifts and we have some very talented arts and crafters selling some beautiful hand made products .

"Whether it is something for a loved one or to liven up your home, come along, enjoy the festive atmosphere and support our local town centre businesses and our market traders."

The markets start on the first weekend of December and run each weekend, finishing with a traditional Christmas Eve market in Bury St Edmunds on December 24.

The markets are:

Haverhill, Market Square - tomorrow, 10am – 3pm

The Makers Market and street market will be trading, while there will be street entertainment organised by Haverhill Town Council and Christmas music from the Salvation Army band from 10.30am.

Bury St Edmunds, Cornhill and Butter Market - December 5, 12 and 19, 10am – 4pm

On December 5 and 19 there will be more than 40 craft stalls alongside some street market stallholders – food, drink, gifts and clothes on sale plus live festive music from noon.

On December 12 there will be a farmers’ market instead, also with a children’s fun fair and mulled wine.

Newmarket, Market Square - December 11, 10am – 3pm

There will be 15 craft stalls selling unique gifts and treats plus the regular street market and entertainment and live music throughout the day.

Clare, Market Hill - December 18, 8.30am – 1.30pm

Stalls will be selling gifts, food and drinks while there will also be live seasonal music.

Mildenhall, Market Cross - December 19, 10am – 3pm

Bury St Edmunds, Cornhill - December 24

For shoppers visiting Bury St Edmunds on a weekend in the run up to Christmas, there are also opportunities to park and walk at no cost at Olding Road and Greene King’s car park in Cullum Road, the latter of which is available from 8am to 5pm.