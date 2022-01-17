A 24-year-old Suffolk woman has been charged with a series of shoplifting offences across three counties.

Amy McDonagh, of Bridge End Road, Red Lodge, is accused of a total of 16 theft offences after goods, mainly printer ink cartridges, worth more than £11,000, were stolen from shops in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire - during May, June and July last year.

Following investigations led by Norfolk’s Op Solve team, working with teams from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire Police, McDonagh was arrested by officers from Suffolk Constabulary on January 2, on suspicion of the shoplifting offences.

Suffolk Police made the arrest after a joint operation

She was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged with offences.

McDonagh is accused of stealing from superstores in Bury St Edmunds, Diss, and Thetford, among others.

In Norfolk McDonagh is accused of stealing:

Clothing worth £381 from Next at Longwater on May 26 2021

Nicorette products to the value of £326 from Morrisons in Albion Way, Norwich on June 4 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £300 from Morrisons in Albion Way, Norwich on June 6 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £420 from Morrisons in Victoria Road, Diss on June 8 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £399 from Tesco at Harwick Road in King’s Lynn on June 14 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £621.50 from Sainsbury’s on Scania Way, King’s Lynn on June 14 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £433.50 from Sainsbury’s on Scania Way, King’s Lynn on June 19 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £345 from Sainsbury’s at Forest Retail Park, Thetford on June 21 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £3,513 from Tesco in Victoria Road, Diss on July 5 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £1,500 from Tesco in Victoria Road, Diss on July 8 2021

In Suffolk she is accused of stealing:

Two rolls of Gorilla tape worth £22 from Homebase in Bury St Edmunds on June 9 2021

In Cambridgeshire she is accused of stealing:

Printer ink cartridges worth £1,500 from Currys in Newmarket Road, Cambridge on June 6 2021

Razor blades worth £480 belonging to Tesco in Cromerwell Road, Wisbech on June 19 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £650 from Sainsbury’s in Lisle Lane, Ely on 23 June 23 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £600 from Sainsbury’s in Lisle Lane, Ely on July 5 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £312 from Sainsbury’s in Lisle Lane, Ely on July 6 2021

McDonagh was remanded in police custody and appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 3.

She is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on January 21.