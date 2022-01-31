More news, no ads

A 24-year-old Red Lodge woman charged with a string of theft offences has appeared in court.

Amy McDonagh, of Bridge End Road, Red Lodge, is accused of a total of 16 theft offences during May, June and July last year.

She appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today where she pleaded not guilty to all 16 counts.

A trial date was set for February 13 next year.

McDonagh was granted unconditional bail.

