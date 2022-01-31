Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Red Lodge woman Amy McDonagh appears at Ipswich Crown Court on theft charges

By Sam Walker
-
sam.walker@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:35, 31 January 2022
 | Updated: 16:43, 31 January 2022

A 24-year-old Red Lodge woman charged with a string of theft offences has appeared in court.

Amy McDonagh, of Bridge End Road, Red Lodge, is accused of a total of 16 theft offences during May, June and July last year.

She appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today where she pleaded not guilty to all 16 counts.

A trial date was set for February 13 next year.

McDonagh was granted unconditional bail.

