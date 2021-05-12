A woman, in her 80s, suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a collision in Mildenhall yesterday.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly after 5.05pm to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a green Ford Focus on the A1101 Kingsway, near Lark Road.

The pedestrian - a woman aged in her 80s - suffered potentially life changing injuries and was taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The collision was on the A1101 Kingsway, near Lark Road, in Mildenhall. Picture: Google

The road was closed for several hours and reopened at 9.40pm.

Any witnesses including anyone driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle are asked to contact the roads and armed policing team quoting CAD 314 of May 11.

