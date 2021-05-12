Woman, in 80s, suffers potentially life-changing injuries after Mildenhall collision
A woman, in her 80s, suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a collision in Mildenhall yesterday.
Police were called by the ambulance service shortly after 5.05pm to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a green Ford Focus on the A1101 Kingsway, near Lark Road.
The pedestrian - a woman aged in her 80s - suffered potentially life changing injuries and was taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital.
The road was closed for several hours and reopened at 9.40pm.
Any witnesses including anyone driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle are asked to contact the roads and armed policing team quoting CAD 314 of May 11.
