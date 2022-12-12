A woman has complained about a lack of adequate bus provision in her community after the village service to Bury St Edmunds was axed.

Jill Delaney used to take the Number 11 bus into town on a regular basis.

However, this was axed last month, causing her major problems.

"What's happened is really annoying." Picture: iStock

She said of the cancellation: "It happened quite suddenly – I think we got just over a month's notice."

Mrs Delaney depended on the Number 11 service for routine appointments at West Suffolk Hospital, and she cannot easily get to these now.

She said: "We have to go to West Suffolk [Hospital]. I used to be able to get the bus, and then get the next bus in Bury to the hospital.

"Since the bus was cancelled, I've had to get the taxi twice – one of which cost me £30."

Even for non-essential appointments, the end of the service has had a detrimental impact on Mrs Delaney's life.

Getting into Bury for shopping trips and days out has become exceedingly difficult.

She said of this: "I used to love going to Bury market. You can get all your plants and stuff there. What's happened is really annoying.

"There's barely as many shops in Newmarket, as so many of them closed in Covid."

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council said: "The Number 11 service was one those discontinued in West Suffolk following a commercial decision in September by the operator Stagecoach, and which ran without any previous subsidy from Suffolk County Council.

"The route was part-absorbed through a new Number 12 service, which operates between Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge – but within which the new operator Stephensons was unable to accommodate Bury-Kentford-Newmarket.

"Suffolk County Council is working hard with other local providers to try to establish a solution, despite our local bus budget being fully committed."