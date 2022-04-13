The route for this year’s Women’s Tour between Colchester and Bury St Edmunds has been announced.

Stage one of the UK’s leading women’s cycle race will be 88.2 miles (142km), going through Manningtree, Capel St Mary, Stowmarket, Needham Market, and Lavenham, before ending at Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on June 6.

The Women’s Tour will feature all 14 of the top division UCI Women’s WorldTeams this year with 18 teams and 108 riders competing in the race, the biggest field in the eight-year history of the event.

The stage one route map for the Women's Tour. Picture submitted by the Women's Tour.

Councillor Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for public health and public protection, said: "The race always provides a great opportunity for communities to come together and celebrate all that our county has to offer, while inspiring people to become more physically active."

Setting off from the Colchester Sports Park at Northern Gateway, the racers will pass over the River Stour into Suffolk and travel under the Orwell Bridge before heading north west through the Babergh District.

Bildeston will be raced through twice as part of an anti-clockwise loop through Mid-Suffolk that takes in the 2019 stage finish location of Stowmarket.

The finish line on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds will be approached from the south via Lavenham.

This will mark the cathedral town’s third appearance in race history, although it will be the first finish there since Marianne Vos won the finale of the 2014 edition.

Further details of all of the stages 2022 Women’s Tour – including full stage timetables, interactive maps, and competing riders – will be published shortly.