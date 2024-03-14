A family is preparing to move from Bury St Edmunds to Exning, near Newmarket, into a more accessible home to support their disabled son’s needs.

Natasha and Brett Callaby have been on the housing register for five years while waiting for a house large enough for them and their six children including 10-year-old Archie who is a wheelchair user and has a rare form of severe epilepsy.

Persimmon Homes Suffolk worked with West Suffolk Council to design and build a wheelchair accessible five-bedroom home with a wet room at the Chancery Park development in Exning.

Natasha, Archie and Brett Callaby (front) with Ian Hamilton, centre, Cllr Richard O'Driscoll, Cabinet member for housing, Cllr Jon London, Vice Chair of the Development Control Committee, plus representatives from West Suffolk Council and the site team from Charles Church Chancery park. Picture: Persimmon Homes Suffolk

Mrs Callaby said: “Words cannot express how grateful we all are to Persimmon for creating our new family home.

“As Archie grows up, accessible facilities will become more important and this home has come at the right time for us.

“Relocating to Exning will be a change for us all, but with more space that fits our needs, it’s safe to say that we cannot wait to move in.

“The area is quieter but still well connected, meaning we can travel to Archie’s appointments at Great Ormond Street Hospital with the same amount of ease as before.”