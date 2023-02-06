Health bosses were warned that West Suffolk's hospitals faced a 'worrying' financial deficit going into 2023.

Details of the debt burden emerged during West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's board, which runs West Suffolk Hospital and Newmarket Community Hospital.

Nick Macdonald, executive director of resources, told his colleagues that, for the 2022/23 financial year, the trust was reporting a £15m underlying deficit.

In recent years, Mr Macdonald said the trust had buoyed its finances by spending cash reserves built up during the pandemic.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds is among the hospitals managed by the West Suffolk NHS Trust

However, these savings have now largely been exhausted, and it was expected that the deficit could balloon to around £17m over the next year.

Mr Macdonald said much of the rise is due to inflationary pressures, as well as shortfalls in expected returns from cost improvement programmes (CIPs).

CIPs are schemes run by the trust in order to make savings without impacting on day-to-day hospital services.

Mr Macdonald said: "We were well-funded for Covid. We hadn't been spending it all until this year, when our Covid fund fell significantly – as we had to use that fund to balance our position.

"We can still report that we will still break even this year, but that does mean we've used up the reserves we've built up during Covid.

"What that will mean, though, is that there's none of those reserves left in the future.

"More worryingly, that means we've got a recurring deficit going into next year."

Mr Macdonald stressed that the trust's financial situation is not unique relative to its partners in the Suffolk and North East Essex ICS.

He said: "A £15m underlying deficit is not out of kilter with other organisations at the moment.

"We're not alone there by any stretch of the imagination – we are broadly in line with our partners within the ICS."

To limit further deficit growth, the trust is planning to implement further saving programmes, including a £10m CIP.