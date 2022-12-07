A Suffolk council’s cabinet has supported a complete year-long reduction in council tax for those worst off.

A unanimous vote by West Suffolk Council’s cabinet yesterday approved recommendations for a hundred percent maximum reduction in council tax for one year from next April.

The current maximum reduction is 91.5 per cent for working age people, and the temporary new rate would be intended to ease the impact of the cost-of-living crisis for those hit the hardest.

The decision will also need the support of full council next week but yesterday’s vote by cabinet was an important step forward.

Cllr Sarah Broughton, portfolio holder for resources and property, said: “This is an opportunity to ease the financial burden at a time when some are choosing to heat or eat.

“These changes would see the average working-age recipient of the scheme receive up to an additional £103 discount on their council tax for one year. It would benefit 4,700 people.”

The local council tax reduction scheme, which would be updated to implement the new maximum reductions, was introduced ten years ago to replace the nationally-set council tax benefit. It is reviewed every year.

Suffolk County Council supported the proposal but Suffolk Police opposed it based on concerns about how much money the force would gain through council tax.

An online, month-long survey gained fifty responses, 74 percent of which were from individuals who did not gain council tax support. Nine parish councils and one community organisation were also included.

Of the respondents, 70 percent agreed or strongly agreed with the principle of increasing the maximum council tax discount. Among those in receipt of a council tax reduction already, this was 77 percent.

The main reasons people disagreed with the proposals were the idea that support should be better for those who do not gain the reduction and the financial impact on parish councils.

One respondent made the point that working poor people can’t get to work as the council doesn’t have the money to sort bus routes out.

More people will become eligible for council tax support next year, when the figures used to calculate how much a council tax payer needs to live on will be automatically increased at national government level.

West Suffolk Council’s website shows some of the support available for the cost of living here: https://www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/cost-of-living/

The means-tested scheme will start on April 1 2023, subject to full council approval next Tuesday.