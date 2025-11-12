Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rain set to hit Suffolk

Heavy rain is expected to sweep across Suffolk which could bring flooding, travel disruption and possible power cuts.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering the county from 6am on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

Rain is expected to develop on Thursday evening and continue throughout Friday, becoming heavy and prolonged before easing on Saturday morning.

Heavy rain is set to hit Suffolk on Friday and continue into Saturday morning. Picture: The Met Office / iStock

Strong easterly winds will also accompany the downpours.

Forecasters say rainfall totals could reach 30mm to 50mm with some areas seeing up to 80mm.

While the heaviest rainfall is likely to hit parts of southern England and the Midlands, Suffolk could also see flooding due to already saturated ground.

The Met Office has warned of possible flooding to homes and businesses, difficult driving conditions, road closures and potential disruption to bus and train services.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services in some areas.

Residents are being advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for travel and stay up to date with the latest forecasts and flood alerts.