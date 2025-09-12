Yellow weather warning issued as strong winds set to batter Suffolk

Strong winds are expected to batter Suffolk as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning covering nearly the whole country.

The warning runs from 8pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday with gusts of 45 to 55mph predicted inland and up to 70mph possible along exposed coasts and hills.

Towns including Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Newmarket, Sudbury, Stowmarket, Ipswich and Felixstowe are expected to be affected.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from Sunday to Monday. Picture: Met Office / iStock

The winds will sweep in from the southwest on Sunday evening and spread inland by Monday morning before gradually easing later in the day.

Motorists and train passengers are being warned of possible disruption with the Met Office advising people to check road conditions, public transport timetables and amend travel plans if necessary.