A nurse who started working at West Suffolk Hospital more than 50 years ago has described nursing as the ‘absolute pleasure’ of her life.

Cardiac rehabilitation sister Kate Turner, 67, of Stanton, near Bury St Edmunds, joined the hospital’s old site in Hospital Road at 17 - after always wanting to become a nurse.

When Kate left school at 15, with no qualifications she worked at the Danepak bacon factory, a poodle parlour and as a chambermaid at the Bell Hotel in Thetford.

Cardiac rehabilitation sister Kate Turner celebrating more than 50 years with the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture WSFT

While working at the hotel Kate had a realisation.

“I thought - what am I doing?” she said.

She then phoned the old hospital telling them that she wanted to be a nurse. After passing an exam, aged 17, Kate completed one year as a cadet before starting training to be a state-enrolled nurse.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

“On my first evening at the Nurses’ Home I was told I’d never make it without qualifications by the live-in home warden, but I did, with determination and hard work,” said Kate who has a daughter and two grandchildren.

Kate moved to the new West Suffolk Hospital site, in Hardwick Lane, when it opened 50 years ago and gained experience across different wards.

She took a post in gynaecology before moving to the coronary care / intensive treatment unit (ITU) in 1980.

Kate was seconded into community services for four years, working as a cardiac liaison nurse.

Over the years the grandmother became a senior state enrolled nurse and in the 1990s, when this role was removed, she trained to become a registered general nurse.

Last week Kate was joined by colleagues as she was presented with a glass trophy to mark her five decades with the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT).

At the ceremony, she said: “I always wanted to be a nurse, and it is an honour for me to have cared for our patients.

“I have had a long and very varied career, working with marvellous people, it has been the absolute pleasure of my life.

“I am so pleased to be able to achieve this, and so pleased to be here with you all to share it.

“Sometimes it feels as if the time has gone so quick. It’s been mainly happy, I have seen a lot of changes, lots of laughter, some tears. I have met lovely patients, and that’s what we are here for.”

Kate has recently returned to work, despite being treated for cancer.

She said: “I wanted to come back to work, the wonderful team I work with are my ‘work family’.

“I had a goal to look forward and my attitude is you come in and get on with it.”

Dr Ewen Cameron chief executive of WSFT. Picture: Mark Westley

Presenting Kate with her trophy, Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of WSFT, said: ““It is a real privilege to share this milestone with you, what a huge achievement.

What has struck me has been the longevity and breadth of your career, in the hospital and community, across so many areas and finally the years in cardiac rehab.

“Over that time, you have impacted the lives of thousands of patients.”

Sue Wilkinson, chief nurse at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: Submitted

Sue Wilkinson, executive chief nurse at WSFT, described Kate as a ‘true inspiration’, words that were echoed by her colleagues in the cardiac team, who said it will be a sad day when she retires at the end of April.