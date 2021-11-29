A woman suffering from anorexia and a personality disorder died after absconding from a rehabilitation centre and being hit by a car and lorry on the A14, an inquest heard.

Sophie Riley, who was being treated at The Chimneys Clinic, in Rougham, on February 16 this year jumped over a gate and ended up on the A14 where she stepped on to the eastbound carriageway at around 5pm.

The 25-year-old was then hit by a Peugeot car and lorry, the jury inquest at Suffolk Coroners' Court, in Ipswich, heard earlier today. Paramedics were called but Miss Riley was pronounced dead shortly after 6pm.

Miss Riley was described by her parents, David Riley and Andrea Fleck, as a 'kind and caring' person who would put others' interests before her own.

However, the inquest also heard evidence detailing Miss Riley's problems with anorexia, self-harm and an emotional unstable personality disorder.

The inquest heard from Dr Jonathan Baggott, a consultant psychiatrist at St Andrew's Therapy clinic, in Northamptonshire, where Miss Riley was based before moving to The Chimneys Clinic, in August 2020.

He said Miss Riley's situation improved during her time at the clinic, but she also had a history of engaging in 'significant' and 'infrequent' suicidal behaviour.

He added Miss Riley had a 'tendency to be impulsive and destructive' towards herself.

Notes obtained from Miss Riley's room at The Chimneys Clinic following her death also detailed 'obsessive' behaviour involving calorie counting. One note mentioned that achieving a body weight of four stone would be 'perfection'.

The inquest heard the week before her death, Mrs Fleck overheard a staff member at The Chimneys saying Sophie looked 'pregnant'.

The incident was later described as a 'joke'.

Mrs Fleck however said 'you do not say that to someone who has an eating disorder'.

The inquest heard multiple eye witness accounts from the day of Miss Riley's death from drivers who were on the A14 when she stepped on to the road.

The hearing continues.

