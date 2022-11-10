Smiling. Assured. Funny. And just one little squeal. Could West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock actually win I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here?

Bookies at Paddy Power think there's a chance - they had the former health secretary at 33-1 yesterday but this morning have slashed those odds to 11-1.

But is there a grumble in the jungle which could derail his bold bid for fame and fortune?

Here's what you thought of Matt Hancock's jungle adventure

After his first challenge last night, on his hands and knees, scrambling through an enclosed tunnel, with slurry pouring onto his head along with an assortment of Australian bugs, who knows. Even Westminster never got this messy.

What is certain is that politics follow you everywhere. Even in the middle of the Aussie jungle, there are twitches of discontent about the handling of Covid and that may eventually prove one trial too many for the local MP.

And the public have made their view known, too.

Tentacles of Terror will be tonight's trial and Mr Hancock will once again be the subject of this one, voted into the hot seat by millions.

Reaction back home in Suffolk was mixed.

Ian Young, from Newmarket, said: "Hancock has been officially announced as a contestant on I am a former, self promoting minister, who is self interested, who is above the rules and laws I inflicted on the rest of you!

"He still believes himself to be so wonderful, doing a fantastic job. Oh to live in the world of Matt, it could happen in Matty boy's world! A world where you can cheat, deceive the public and feel no guilt, a world where you can still continue to collect your salary and other benefits whilst lining your pockets to the tune of £400k and not do your job.

"Hancock talked about personal traits during his brief introduction, he has talked about engaging with the disengaged, about his dyslexia campaign. It’s funny but as a resident of West Suffolk he never wishes to engage with the public unless they live on the Bury Road in Newmarket. As to his dyslexia campaign, ask yourself why now? Hancock has been an MP for over 12 years. He has had ample opportunity to raise this issue. Yet there was no mention of this cause until after he was caught breaking his own rules and leaving his wife and children for his public funded lady friend. More self promotion.

"We can only hope that like the residents of West Suffolk, the people of the country and the contestants all turn their backs on this self interested, self promoting … and throw a better ring of steel around him, than he managed to throw around the country's care homes during the Covid pandemic.

"Buckle up. Hopefully this is going to be an extremely bumpy couple of weeks for our failed MP. Sit back and enjoy the ride. I am sure Hancock will as he banks his £400k fee and his MP salary and expenses from the public purse whilst abandoning his job, his constituents and his morals. Did he ever have any morals?

"And his trial, oh it was cringeworthy and I am not talking about the spiders and bugs. Good to see ITV succeed where he failed though by providing Hancock with serviceable PPE for the task, unlike the stuff his mates bought to protect all the wonderful staff in the NHS and care homes who worked so hard, in the face of danger treating and looking after our loved ones.

"His entrance into camp was met with abject horror by some. It will be good viewing to see how the relationship between Boy George and Hancock pans out. It could get messy. The same with Chris Moyles and Babatunde Aleshe judging by their personal comments regarding Hancock. And no prizes for guessing who was chosen for the next challenge!

"On a personal note, it was horrific viewing, turning my stomach, seeing his face, hearing his false laugh - and I won’t mention the shower scene."

Nicola Miller, from Bury St Edmunds, a Bury Free Press food writer and former NHS professional, said: "When English Lion Jill Scott wished the I’m a Celebrity camp had ‘something to kick around’ before improvising a football from paper, little did she know that her wish was about to be fulfilled. “Matt Hancock is on his way!” shouted the people, united for once. Hancock — or Hancockodile Dundee as I call him — is about to become the nation’s plaything. For the first time in ages, our votes count! We are cats to Matt’s mouse, here to toy with our prey and, as we saw tonight, pour slurry on his head as punishment for the tides of post-Brexit sewage polluting our seas. For Hancockodile Dundee, there’ll be no early trot to freedom across the rope bridge followed by a few weeks in a luxurious Australian resort.

"How disappointing, though, that the I’m a Celebrity production team didn’t equip Hancockodile Dundee with safety equipment made from binliners before yeeting him from a helicopter. Let’s not forget that PPE fashioned from binliners were all many health and social care staff had during the first few months of the COVID outbreak. Had his binliner parachute been infested with the extremely hungry Zophobas Morio, a plastic-munching superworm conveniently discovered by Australian scientists, it would have been even more exciting. We all love a bit of extra jeopardy, particularly when it involves a Tory."

On Twitter, reaction was fairly harsh.

@ollyhughes87 said: "Didn't watch it, but utterly disrespectful to every constituent of West Suffolk. Sack him now."

Meanwhile @drowsyfire said: "We've already seen the real Matt Hancock for the hypocrite he is."

Geoff Mills (@GeoffMills15) said: "No different to when anyone else goes in really - there's probably one or two already in there that don't even know who he is. Fair to say the public will probably do a 'Jordan' on him - shallow as they are."

Meanwhile Travis Wright, an 18-year-old multimedia journalism student at West Suffolk College, in Bury, said: "A trip across the long roped bridge to the jungle perhaps eerily symbolic of how the campmates feel about the quality of Matt Hancock's political career, which greeted the West Suffolk MP.

"He finally entered the jungle after a few days of the other campmates being there, and it's a big mixed bag for him. He came off quite unintentionally funny and personable, and his laugh is actually oddly contagious... As he worked through his first bushtucker trial with Seann Walsh, there was a good chemistry between the two as they battled through a tunnel to find 6 out of 11 stars - although the other campmates weren't too impressed by this number.

"When he entered, there was immediately a frosty atmosphere that enveloped the usually warm climate of Australia. Boy George especially a critic, with other of his new-found acquaintances admitting they felt quite uncomfortable with him there. It begs the question, who will deal the first jab at him in the jungle? Boy George admitted he isn't very good at not showing how he feels - or will all of the campmates speak about him behind his back?

"It's a big week ahead for him and he needs to make a good impression on them all to stand any chance of being somewhat likeable in the jungle. He was voted for his second trial tonight, and it's a scary one!"

A spokesperson for Matt Hancock said: "The second reading of Matt's Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill is just days after I'm A Celebrity... finishes.

"Matt doesn't expect to serve in government again, so this is an amazing opportunity for him to raise the profile of his dyslexia campaign and to talk about an issue he really cares about in front of millions of people.

"Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia - including the British Dyslexia Association, off the back of his appearance. He will, of course, declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal."

Cllr Andy Drummond, West Suffolk councillor for Newmarket West, said: "The West Suffolk Conservative Association is disappointed by our MP, Matt Hancock’s, decision to become a contestant on the I’m A Celebrity TV programme.

"We believe that this is a serious error of judgement when he is a paid, elected Member of Parliament and we refer you to the statement of the Chief Whip suspending him from the Conservative Party with immediate effect.

"We echo the words of the Prime Minister that MPs should be working hard for their constituents, particularly when we have a cost of living crisis and people are facing hardship.

"For the record I would very much appreciate you expressing this view from WSCA."

Barry Peters, editor of Matt's home constituency newspapers the Bury Free Press, Newmarket Journal and Haverhill Echo in his West Suffolk constituency said: "Sorry, Matt. But even for a reported £400,000, I wanted a last-minute change of heart from you.

"I expect a number of your constituents in Haverhill, Newmarket and across West Suffolk wanted similar from you, too.

"Those voters who elected you, well they maybe wanted you to stay home, save lives and protect their futures.

"There's a cost of living crisis, bank rates are rocketing and it's painful just to turn on the central heating.

"For a Suffolk Member of Parliament to go prancing around a TV set when his own home town council has called for you to resign is strange scenario indeed. I've never come across anything like it in 40 years of journalism. Maybe that's my age and younger minds think differently.

"But surely the people in Newmarket and Haverhill High Streets deserve someone to represent them. That's the job of an MP after all and they might feel let down by your antics. Yes, you said you could be reached up until the point you went into the jungle for any urgent constituency matters - that might feel like a cop-out if you're reading this on Newmarket's Studlands estate or battling with a council issue back in Haverhill's heartland. What happens for the next three weeks, Matt? Do they send their worries to Matt Hancock, c/o The Jungle, Australia?

"Don't get me wrong. I applaud your desire to stuff some cash in the coffers of St Nicholas Hospice Care. What a great place doing some wonderful things.

"I also applaud your desire to shine a light on dyslexia, following your own battles.

"But let's be clear. You could do all that - along with a few more voter surgeries - in the confines of West Suffolk with some simple charity fund-raisers, like the many great ones you've done before.

"Stay safe, Matt, and please come home soon. Your constituents need you."

MATT'S JUNGLE HIGH:

He struck up a great rapport instantly with Seann Walsh. The two moles fished out a decent number of stars and completed their undercover task well. Cherry bakewell, anyone?

MATT'S BUSHTUCKER LOW:

The rumblings of political discontent with his role in the Covid pandemic might be too hard to stomach for some campmates - maybe more so than a delicious sheep's eyeball or a kangaroo's penis. Only time will tell.

