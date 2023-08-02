Banham Zoo has released its first image of a baby monkey whose species is described by the site as being ‘one step away from extinction in the wild’.

The highly-popular attraction announced the birth of the black-headed spider monkey, with a first shot of it with its mother, on its social media channels yesterday.

The monkeys, which originate from the likes of Columbia, Ecuador and Panama, are classed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In the Facebook post put up by the zoo, it said: “The infant was born on the 11th July, and has since been closely monitored by our keepers. Mum and baby appear to be doing well, and can be spotted in their enclosure!

“This is wonderful news for the species, who are just one step away from extinction in the wild, with threats including habitat loss, and illegal hunting.

“We are excited to watch the baby grow this summer, and we'll share more pictures soon!”