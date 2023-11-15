The Zoological Society of East Anglia has announced the death of one of its beloved giraffes who had a history of ‘health challenges’.

Banham Zoo has said that Fiona, who arrived at Banham Zoo in Norfolk from Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland in 2007, had been under close observation from the zoo’s veterinary team.

The social media post added: “Although our team has effectively managed her health challenges in the past, sadly, this was the right time to say goodbye.

“Our animal team have said she has been a joy to work with, occasionally revealing her stubborn side to the keepers. However, her calming nature always shone through.

We know that the loss of Fiona will be felt by the team at Banham, our members, visitors and volunteers.”