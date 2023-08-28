Bury Town battled well with 10-men to earn a hard fought 0-0 draw at Ram Meadow against Wroxham, a side who knocked the Blues out of the FA Cup 2-1 last Saturday.

The Blues went a man down with 30 minutes of the game remaining, when Ed Upson was sent of for an off the ball challenge on Wroxham’s Ryan Hawkins.

Cole Skuse made three changes, for the visit of Wroxham, to the side that were defeated 3-0 at Felixstowe & Walton United just two days ago as Ollie Fenn, Ryan Horne and Ryan Jolland replaced Max Maughn, Josh Curry and Luke Brown.

Ed Upson sent off for Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

As for the away side, Wroxham made four changes from their 4-0 demolition at home to Ipswich Wanderers. Harry Barker, Robbie Linford, Ryan Hawkins and Shaun Taylor came in for Rio Abodunde, Joao Rangel, Hayden Davis and Tom Huckerby.

The game took a while to settle down with each side desperately trying to get on the front foot.

On nine minutes Ryan Hawkins went on a twisting and turning run through the middle of the Bury Town defence before Ryan Miles’ deep teasing cross evaded everyone in the penalty area.

Ethan Mayhem in action Picture: Mecha Morton

In the early stages of the first-half, Bury Town were trying to get Jose Santa De Le Paz in behind the Wroxham defence and the home side felt he was being unfairly fouled, but the man in the middle Ian Ruddock was giving nothing.

Right-back Oliver Yunn twice tested Ollie Sutton from the edge of the penalty area after he drove at Travis Dodsworth with pace, but his efforts were comfortably saved by the Wroxham captain.

The away side responded well to the Blues’ sights at goal with one of their own. Ryan Hawkins, who was a handful throughout the game, played a sweeping cross-field ball out to Miles on the left, but his right-footed strike after cutting inside was held by Daniel Cullum in the Bury Town goal.

The first 45 minutes was perfectly embodied when Skuse had his head in his hands for five seconds on the touch-line in frustration.

Cole Skuse in the dug out against Wroxham Picture: Mecha Morton

The game was crying out for a higher intensity second-half and it certainly delivered when within two minutes of the re-start, the best chance of the game was crafted through a quick counter attack from Wroxham.

Miles broke on the left and picked out Hawkins in the middle of the park who did brilliantly well to sweep the ball out to the right to substitute Joao Rangel, but he fired his effort straight at Daniel Callum.

This missed opportunity woke Bury Town up as a wonder save from Sutton denied them the first goal of the game.

Jose Santa De La Paz running at the Wroxham defence Picture: Mecha Morton

Santa De Le Paz drove down the left-hand side and skipped past Harry Barker’s challenge. He laid it off to Ed Upson and his effort from inside the box forced a finger-tip save from Sutton over the bar.

It was only a few minutes after he was denied that Upson was shown his marching orders.

The tempers were already at boiling point after Santa De Le Paz was booked for a challenge in the air on Linford, and an off the ball incident between Upson on Hawkins saw the former see red meaning Bury Town had to play the final half-an-hour with 10 men.

Cemal Ramadan is fouled Picture: Mecha Morton

Showing no sign of the man advantage faze them, Bury Town continued to come forward when Ethan Mayhew’s cross found Cemel Ramadan at the back-post, but he sliced his first-time volley wide.

Not long after, substitute Louis Henman-Mason looped an audacious effort towards the top-left corner from the edge of the box, but it nestled on the roof of the net.

It was expected that after the red card Wroxham would have some sights at goal, and Ram Meadow held its breath when Dodsworth’s cross on the left found Rangel at the back post and the substitute’s header back across goal bounced inches past the post.

Teams clash, which results in Ed Upson being sent off Picture: Mecha Morton

Minutes later the away side went close again when Miles drove into the penalty area and his left-footed strike whisked past the right-hand post. The momentum felt like it was changing hands.

The game was in need of someone to step up and be the hero, and while he didn’t give his team the lead, 17-year-old Callum kept Bury Town in it at the death.

Both Adondunde and Rangel tested him with powerful efforts from the edge of the penalty area, which the Blues keeper held onto well with strikers lurking on the rebound.

A goalless draw in the bank holiday sun and the second-half was a great end-to-end watch, that the 612 in attendance at Ram Meadow will have thoroughly enjoyed.

Bury Town: Callum, Yun, O’Malley, Mayhew, White, Fenn (cpt), Upson, Horne, Ramadan, Santa De Le Paz, Jolland.

Substitutes: Henman-Mason, Maughn, Curry, Brown, Sims.

Wroxham: Sutton (cpt), Barker, Dodsworth, King, Hazell, Linford, Hawkins, Black, Harvey, Taylor, Miles.

Substitutes: Abodunde, Rangel, Davis, Batch, Huckerby.