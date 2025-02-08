Bury Town boss Cole Skuse has hailed the arrival of former Ipswich Town and Chesterfield forward Harley Curtis as ‘a huge signing for the club’.

The 22-year-old who signed for Step 2 Needham Market in the summer joins the title-chasing Blues from fellow Step 4 Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outfit Ipswich Wanderers.

Curtis, who can play as an attacking midfielder, a striker or on the right wing, signed a two-year scholarship with hometown club Ipswich Town in July 2019, following impressing on a trial.

Bury Town coach Mark Jolland unveils the club's latest signing, former Ipswich Town and Chesterfield professional Harley Curtis Picture: Bury Town FC

He went on to play his part in Adam Atey and Kieron Dyer’s side that reached the semi-finals of the 2020/21 FA Youth Cup, exiting the competition to Liverpool.

Curtis signed a professional contract with The Tractor Boys in July 2021, leaving at the end of it without making a senior appearance, having ended the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Braintree Town.

He signed for former Blues manager Paul Cook’s Chesterfield that summer completing a season - making six senior appearances as well as a loan spell at King’s Lynn Town - which saw the Spireites gain promotion to the Football League as National League champions.

Curtis made seven substitute appearances for Needham Market in National League North this term without scoring before ending up being snapped up by Ipswich Wanderers. His five games there included four starts, the last being against Bury in a 4-2 defeat seven days ago.

And Skuse is delighted to have brought him over to boost his second-placed Bury side, who host mid-table Grays Athletic at the Getaway Cars Stadium today (3pm).

“Harley is a player we have been eyeing up since the summer,” he told SuffolkNews.

“He is someone I got to know from my time at Ipswich.

Interview with New Signing Harley Curtis🎙️#burytownfc pic.twitter.com/f0UvXWcd7u — Bury Town FC (@BuryTownFC) February 7, 2025

“It’s a huge signing for the club.

“He’s a quick direct centre-forward that carries a huge goal threat.”

It follows on from the addition of fellow forward Jamie Mauge on a work experience loan from Ipswich Town last month, giving Skuse plenty of options in his attacking line.

He spoke about recently benching top goalscorer Cemal Ramadan for two straight games following the former Ipswich Town Under-18s striker notching his 20th of the campaign in a 4-2 win at Ipswich Wanderers last Saturday.

It was a result which saw Bury end their four-game winless run to draw level on points with leaders Felixstowe & Walton once again, following the latter being held to a 1-1 draw at Mildenhall Town as their blip in form continued.

The Seasiders head to 11th-placed Redbridge today looking to end a three-game winless run.



