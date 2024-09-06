After fundraising for four years, Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club have officially opened their new nets, which replace the previous ones that were more than 50 years old.

A large crowd were in attendance at The Victory Ground yesterday evening for the unveiling, which was completed by the mayor of Bury St Edmunds, Diane Hind, and former England and Essex cricketer Graham Napier, who also lives locally.

More than £80,000 was raised to help fund the nets, that have been in use this summer, through support from the local council, Suffolk Cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board, as well as contributions from parents, players and other individuals at the club.

“It’s fantastic, it’s opened up all sorts of opportunities. We’ve had fantastic support to even make it possible because it was a massive investment for a small club like us,” said club chairman Paul Whittaker.

“Importantly, for us. It’s about participation, getting more and more people trying to play sport and enjoying their sport.

“They (the old nets) were so different to this because they weren’t enclosed, which meant it wasn’t very safe when you’ve got children playing in there, because cricket balls are flying around.

Mayor of Bury St Edmunds Diane Hind and former England and Essex cricketer Graham Napier open the new nets. Picture: Jonny Chick

“Whereas this (the new nets) is completely enclosed and is very safe.”

This year, Bury, whose men’s first team are currently sixth in the Thurlow Nunn East Anglian Premier League table, have introduced women’s and girls’ sides for the first time, as well as hosting their first disabled day two weeks ago.

“They’ve (the women’s and girls’ teams) absolutely thrown themselves into it and loved coming here, and playing in a safe environment,” said Whittaker

“Similarly with our junior members, (there’s) lots and lots of junior members, and it’s so important for them that they can practice and learn about the game.

Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club chairman Paul Whittaker does a speech before official nets opening. Picture: Jonny Chick

“Hopefully they’ll move on and enjoy their cricket here for years to come.”

The mayor and Napier cut a red ribbon to mark the official opening and not long after, councillor Hind showed off her batting skills in the nets, facing the first three balls following the unveiling.

“I live locally now so it’s great to come down and see the facilities that they’ve built here,” said Napier.

Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club's new nets. Picture: Jonny Chick

“I’ve even bought my children down to use the facilities so it’s fantastic for the community, the club and everyone who gets the opportunity to use them as well.

“I think back to when I was a child, my dad used to take me to the local cricket club nets and we’d use those most weekends and all afternoon sometimes.

“That’s where you create that drive and desire to play cricket, is to practice and ideally you come down with half-a-dozen friends and use the nets.

Mayor of Bury St Edmunds Diane Hind and former England and Essex cricketer Graham Napier open the new nets. Picture: Jonny Chick

“Its’s the place where you can practice in a safe area and a state-of-the-art facility. To have facilities like this locally is really good for the cricket club and everyone that uses them.”