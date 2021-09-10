Nathan Ablitt hopes he can establish himself as a worthy addition to the Mildenhall Fen Tigers team by hitting the ground running on his debut against the Leicester Lion Cubs on Sunday (3pm).

Having initially signed for the Fen Tigers in 2020, the 17-year-old never got the chance to ride for the club after the National Development League (NDL) was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, following the recent demise of the Eastbourne Seagulls, the Fen Tigers management team moved quickly to secure the services of the Sussex-based rider, who replaces the recently-released Luke Muff in one of the two reserve berths.

Nathan Ablitt has signed for Mildenhall Fen Tigers

After playing a starring role for the Seagulls, before their withdrawal from speedway’s third tier, Ablitt hopes he can now replicate that form for the Fen Tigers.

He said: “It’s long overdue but I’m looking forward to it. As soon as I knew Eastbourne was coming to an end, Mildenhall was the first place I looked for a team spot after how well they treated me last year.

“When I signed for Mildenhall last year it was just unfortunate what happened, looking back.

“After speaking to the management I was thankful there was an opportunity to come back and I’ve made sure that I’ve taken it with both hands.

“It is nice to start off at reserve to ease my way in rather than be thrown straight into the deep end but hopefully when I do move into the main body I can score big points there.

“I was hitting double figures for Eastbourne and if I take the form I was showing there into racing for Mildenhall then hopefully I will do well.”

Ablitt’s last visit to Mildenhall Stadium saw him suffer a fourth-bend crash during his opening ride in last month’s short lived British Under-19 final, however he is keen to move on from that experience.

He said: “I’m all good after my crash in the Under-19s. I don’t think the rain before the meeting really helped anyone as there were a few crashes out of people’s hands.

“I came there to have a good meeting but it was one of those things. All I need to do now is move on and forget about it and just focus on this Sunday. It was a big one and I was lucky to get away with concussion and some bruising.

“I have been up to Mildenhall a few times and I had a good meeting in the Under-21 semi-final, while I was supposed to guest at number one for a meeting this year but that was rained off.

“It’s a nice track to ride as there is more than one line. Often it is about whoever makes the gate but at Mildenhall there are plenty of opportunities to pass and you get good races.”

With Ablitt already well acquainted with several of his new team-mates, he believes the Fen Tigers can make it four wins on the bounce with victory against the Lion Cubs and continue their NDL title challenge.

He added: “I’ve grown up with Jason (Edwards) and Sam (Hagon) and have come through with them while I’m good mates with Elliot Kelly.

“I already feel a bit at home given that I know a few of the boys. Riding with your mates makes it a lot more enjoyable.

“I think we have a strong team and when I was looking in from the outside at Eastbourne you could see they were a tough team.

“I’m looking forward to being involved with them and hopefully I can add to that and help them push for the title.”

The Fen Tigers head into the weekend’s meeting with Leicester having recorded a 51-39 victory at Belle Vue Colts last Friday.

