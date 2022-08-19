Mildenhall Fen Tigers captain Jason Edwards is confident they can keep their National Development League play-off hopes alive in his absence by securing victory over the Kent Royals on Sunday.

Having crushed the Royals 57-32 at Mildenhall Stadium last month, the Fen Tigers will bid to complete the double over the Iwade-based outfit when the two sides clash again at The Old Gun Site (12pm) in the first of two crucial away fixtures.

Although the Royals have drafted in Max Clegg in place of the injured Alfie Bowtell at number one, Edwards, who will miss the meeting due to being on Championship duty with Redcar Bears, believes the Fen Tigers should have enough firepower to secure the win.

Mildenhall Stadium, West Row, Hayland Drove, Mildenhall Fen Tigers’ press and practice day. Picture by Mark Westley. (58698760)

This weekend’s fixture will be the fourth time the two sides have met this season, with them having previously fought out the semi-final of the Knock Out Cup, which the Fen Tigers claimed 93-87 on aggregate, despite losing the second leg away 48-42.

“When we lost at Kent last time it was a really close meeting throughout,” said Edwards.

“Kent have built their side around a strong one and five. They have not got Alfie Bowtell and though Max is a good replacement he is no Alfie around there.

“I think that is where Mildenhall are a stronger team as we have a bit more depth about us.

“Kent have had a few more meetings there since when we last raced them but it is a start and go track with little or no passing as it is very narrow.

“We did well at Plymouth away which is similar so I can’t see why the lads can’t go well here.”

Edwards will return to the Fen Tigers team when they hit the road again on Wednesday to face fellow NDL play-off contenders Oxford Chargers at Oxford Stadium (7.30pm), a meeting he feels will be dictated by the outcome of the first few heats.

“It will be nice for a lot of the team to go to a new track as it doesn’t happen very often,” said Edwards.

“They’ve only had five home meetings there all season so other than Jordan (Jenkins), who has ridden there in the Championship with me at Redcar, and some guest bookings, the others have not had lots of races there.

“It is a nice track and it should be a good meeting but it will probably be harder to pick up points than at Kent but much will depend on how we handle the first couple of heats.

“If we go well then great but if they don’t and we are left scratching our heads it could be a hard night and an uphill battle.”

Before the Fen Tigers take to the track Edwards and Jack Kingston will fly the flag for the club on Saturday in the National Development League Pairs at Leicester (7pm), where they have been drawn in Group B with the Chargers, Royals and Plymouth Centurions.

“It is nice to be involved with a meeting like this as essentially every race will be like a heat 13 and 15 in the league,” said Edwards.

“Dan and Joe Thompson will be the favourites to win for Leicester. They are brilliant around there but at the same time they have shown recently that they are beatable.

“It is a little step up for Jack but if you look through his scores he has been involved in these sort of races and held his own.

“There is no pressure on us but hopefully we can make it out of the group stage.”

Edwards enjoyed an added bonus last Sunday after receiving a late call-up to be one of the meeting reserves during the second round of the FIM SGP2 World Under-21 Championship at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Swapping his seat in the stands for the shale on the temporary track at the Welsh venue, Edwards scored a respectable five points from four rides, which included two second place finishes, to end the meeting in 11th overall.

“I was told on Wednesday that three or four of the riders might not make it due to injury so I was asked to be on standby,” said Edwards.

“I was travelling there anyway to sit in the crowd and watch the Grand Prix so I wasn’t going to say no to be a bit more part of the action.

“They were all proper points I scored beating people and it wasn’t like they were handed to me. I would have been chuffed to get one ride but it ended up working out really well.”