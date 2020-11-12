The prize for further progression in the FA Youth Cup for AFC Sudbury or Bury Town will be hosting Sky Bet League One side AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons won 2-1 at fellow League One club Oxford last night to book their place in the second round proper of the competition and will face the winners of the yet-to-be-played first round proper tie at Ram Meadow between Bury Town and AFC Sudbury.

While elite clubs have been able to continue to play the competition behind closed doors, the same has not been true for non-elite clubs – unlike in the FA Cup where special dispensation was given – meaning Bury's home tie, originally set for last Thursday, has been postponed until lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Rauf Kabangu wheels away to celebrate his equaliser in AFC Sudbury's victory against Bowers & Pitsea in last season's FA Youth Cup runPicture: Clive Pearson

It therefore cannot be completed until a date after December 2, with Bury saying that all tickets purchased for the original date will still be valid. If anyone is unable to attend the new date, the club said full refunds will be issued.

READ MORE: Pride wins through for young Jockeys against The Posh