There was good news for anglers this lunchtime as the government provided the green light for fishing to continue during the national lockdown.

Angling – like all other non-elite sports – ground to a halt on Wednesday following the introduction of the tighter Covid-19 restrictions.

However, after putting their case to the government for the sport to carry on during the coming months, the Angling Trust has now confirmed they have permission – albeit with a number of stipulations.

Angling can continue during the lockdown

Jamie Cook, chief executive of Angling Trust, said: "The government have now formally responded to the representations made by the Angling Trust.

"We have promoted the huge benefits of fishing on individual health and wellbeing and have been able to present a case to which the government have listened. On this basis I am pleased to announce that fishing will be permitted during the third national lockdown in England.

"We have worked extremely hard to reach this position and we as anglers have a duty to abide by the strict conditions under which fishing is once again permitted. With infection rates and death tolls rising we must stick to the government’s rules and ensure that angling remains part of the solution and does not cause problems.

"Please bear in mind these key points which will be reflected in the new Angling Trust guidelines which we will publish shortly:

This is a strictly limited resumption of LOCAL fishing and very different to how we have been allowed to operate since May.

We are in a National Lockdown and this must be respected. The law requires a ‘reasonable excuse’ to leave your home or penalties will apply.

The government has recognised that fishing can be seen as exercise, which is expressly permitted under the lockdown rules, although outdoor recreation is not.

Organised sporting gatherings are prohibited so no match fishing.

The exercise is limited to once a day so no overnight fishing whatsoever.

"To remain within the law you should follow the government’s guidance, and only fish locally within the district where you live. If you have no local fishing available then you will have to take your daily exercise in other ways.

"We are once again able to enjoy the sport we love at a time when many others cannot and we must ensure that every angler adheres to the rules."

