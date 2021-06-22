It is nicknamed the steamroller - and when it steamed into Cadwell Park for the recent CSCC meeting it rolled out some good results for Ian Everett and Tim Cairns! The car is an MG Midget and its last previous outing at the Lincolnshire circuit was back in 1983 when Cairns took it to victory.

Now, Cairns had kindly offered Everett a drive in the first of two races for modified sports cars. The Bacton-based driver took the wheel for the first outing, starting from pole. The race followed a similar path with outright victory and fastest lap. The problem now was that this resulted in Cairns having to start from the back of the grid for his race in which he made the podium with a well deserved third.

Round two of the British Karting Championship was hosted by the Kimbolton circuit which saw a field of 40-plus on site for the Junior X30 category. It didn’t start too well for Jim Barty who missed his scrutineering slot, his penalty was to start from the back of the grid with his Precision Racing entered machine. Progress was made, however, and he duly arrived for the pre-final which resulted in a 16th-placed finish.

Alfie Campbell from Bury St Edmunds topped the podium in the Club 2000 Minimax Championship at Red Lodge

Now on to the final and an eventual overall position of 13th. This now sees him 18th in the standings as the team prepares for the next round at Lark Hall Scotland on July 17-18.

Staying with karting, 14-year-old Alfie Campbell from Bury St Edmunds had a very successful season during 2020, winning the Mini Max Championship at the Red Lodge and Ellough Park circuits.

After seven years in karting his parents then decided to take a different route with the junior championship, and after much consideration chose the BTRDA Clubman’s Rallycross version. The VW Lupo previously used by Abbie McGuiness was purchased and he made his first appearance at Lydden Hill in May, the youngest competitor in entry. This saw him safely through all of his races.

Alfie Campbell is driving the VW Lupo this year

It is good to report he has found sponsorship from Precon Products and Glazing Design Services, both locally based. Both Alfie’s rallycross car and kart will be on display at Motorsport East on July 25.

The Leicestershire circuit, Mallory Park, saw Thetford-based Ian Hales take in two races for the Intermarque Silhouettes. Qualifying saw him line up on P3 from which a fourth-placed finish resulted. So P4 it was for race two and it saw him take the Vauxhall Tigra into sixth.

The CSCC meeting at Cadwell Park also saw two races for the Magnificent 7s with John Cutmore once again at the wheel of the Spire RB7.

Qualifying put him on provisional pole but this became sixth when he was pushed back because of his outright victory at a previous event. The race itself saw retirement with a technical problem. The outcome of that was the rear of the grid for race two, making excellent progress through the field he secured seventh place at the chequered flag, having achieved fastest lap and set a new lap record along the way.

This weekend sees the return of the British F3 Championship as rounds four, five and six will take place on the full grand prix circuit at Silverstone. The cars co-headline the meeting with the British GT Championship. All eyes will be watching the continued progress of Troston’s Tom Lebbon.

