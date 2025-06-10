Bury Town have announced their second addition of the summer.

Having recently confirmed the arrival of Ally Conway from Newmarket Town, the Blues have now revealed that they have reached an agreement to bring George Quantrell to the Getaway Cars Stadium.

The attacking midfielder will join Bury following a stand-out 2024/25 campaign with fellow Southern League Central Premier Division outfit Leiston.

George Quantrell, pictured playing for Stowmarket Town, has agreed to link up with Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Quantrell scored a total of 19 goals from his 50 appearances, while also weighing in with a further 11 assists.

The former Norwich City academy player has previously turned out for Braintree Town, Dereham Town and Stowmarket Town, where he worked under current Bury assistant Paul Musgrove.

Meanwhile, Bury have also revealed that two more members of last season’s squad have been retained.

Joe Carroll, who missed most of the campaign through injury, has agreed to remain with the club alongside forward Harley Curtis. The attacker made 14 appearances for Bury following his arrival in February.