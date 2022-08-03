Bury St Edmunds have completed their sixth signing of the summer.

It has taken some time to finalise a move for Will Christie, but the Wolfpack's director of rugby and head coach Jacob Ford is delighted to now have the Australian on board.

The Noosa Dolphins skipper is set to arrive at The GK IPA Haberden at the beginning of October after he has represented the Queensland Country Heelers in next month's Queensland Country Championships.

Ford said: "It's a deal we've been working on for a little while. It's been a bit of a lengthy process but at times that is the way it is when you're going for good players. It's worth the wait and the negotiations.

"He'll join in early October because we're keen for him to feature in the Championships after he was selected.

"We know a few people who play at the same level as Will in Australia and they've given good reports.

Jacob Ford has made six additions to his Bury squad so far this summer. Picture: Mark Westley

"He's a captain and a real leader of his team – that is something we've been looking for to bolster our backline.

"We've had quite a few good conversations over Zoom. I've got a good feeling from him and he's got a good feeling about me and the club. We're looking forward to him coming in at a crucial time in the season."

And Ford is not quite done in terms of incomings, with two more additions likely to be made before the new campaign gets under way at Henley on September 3.

He added: "We'd like a couple more and that takes us to eight. We lost four at the end of the season and so six to eight new signings feels about right.

"We've got a healthy-looking squad coming together. We've kept hold of some real quality and added in the key areas where it was needed."