Charlie Beckwith believes that the 2024/25 season is further vindication that he made the right decision in joining Bury Town.

The goalkeeper signed for the Blues in October 2023 following a three-year period with Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Lakenheath.

There had been numerous opportunities to leave Lakenheath much earlier, but Beckwith was not convinced to make the move until Bury came calling.

Charlie Beckwith won two end-of-season awards Picture: Mecha Morton

And the switch has certainly worked out for both parties after the 25-year-old played a key role in Bury’s promotion, with his performances earning him both the Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Year prizes at the club’s end-of-season awards.

He said: “I’d had other offers to leave Lakenheath but I loved it there so much.

“It was a good group, good management and a great place to play football. I made mates for life during my time there.

Charlie Beckwith and his team-mates celebrate their promotion via the play-offs. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I wasn’t enjoying my football when I went to Lakenheath but they helped me to fall back in love with it.

“It was always going to take something special for me to leave and it turns out Bury was that.

“In a lot of ways the season just gone vindicates it. For me, Bury is the biggest non-league club in Suffolk and it’s definitely the best supported, so to win that award is especially big.

“So many players could have won the awards because it’s such a talented group – to pick up two feels really special.”

The challenge for Beckwith and his team-mates will now be to go again at a higher level.

Like many members of the squad Beckwith already has experience of Step 3 football from his time at Leiston – and he is confident that the group can make the jump up.

He added: “I’ve played the level before, as have a lot of the boys.

“We’re not going to get carried away or anything like that but I think we’ll be quietly confident that we can do well.

“It’s good we’ve got some local derbies and then it will be about the those long trips. Last year we were going down the A12 a lot and next season we’ll be heading to Birmingham, so if we can pick up some good results from those trips then we’ll be in a positive place.”