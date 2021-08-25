Thetford-raised Quevin Castro has been selected to make his professional debut against Arsenal in the second round of the Carabao Cup this evening.

The 20-year-old, who has previously turned out for the likes of Thetford Town, Mildenhall Town, Bury Town and Norwich CBS, signed a two-year deal with Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion last month following a successful trial period.

Castro suffered an injury soon after putting pen to paper on his contract at The Hawthorns, but he has recovered to be an unused substitute in the Baggies' previous two league fixtures.

Quevin Castro pictured arriving at the ground by the Sky Sports cameras

And now head coach Valerien Ismael has handed the former Thetford Academy pupil his first outing in the professional game – one of five West Brom players who will be making their debuts on the night.

Speaking to Suffolk News soon after joining West Brom, the confident attack-minded midfielder said: “The way we want to play this year is going to bring the best out of me.

“I’ve just got to be able to play to the expectations and hopefully I will get a chance to prove myself to everyone. I never doubt myself.”

“For me this is a stepping stone really as my aim is to be one of the best players in the world. And I know I will be.”

The match with the Gunners is being screened live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

