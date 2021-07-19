The loss of six wickets in eight overs cost Suffolk dear as they went down to Cumbria by just five runs in their NCCA Trophy quarter-final.

After the hosts posted 213-9 in their 50 overs, Suffolk had reached 40-1 off nine overs in their reply in Sunday’s last-eight tie at Barrow CC.

Ben Parker and Joe Gatting were then dismissed in the space of three balls and three overs later skipper Jack Beaumont fell LBW.

Adam Mansfield, who scored 52 off 79 balls before being run out in the last over against Cumbria. Picture: Nick Garnham (49349758)

Andy Northcote was stumped off the first ball of the 17th over, before Darren Batch was caught low at slip and Ben Shepperson bowled in successive deliveries as Suffolk lost three wickets in seven balls.

That meant Suffolk were reeling on 62-7 after six wickets fell for the addition of just 22 runs, and Tom Rash then had to retire hurt after suffering a calf muscle injury running a single from the first ball he received.

That brought wicket-keeper Adam Mansfield to the crease to join Josh Cantrell and the pair put on 98 in 24 overs, before the latter was bowled for 63 off 87 balls, containing eight fours.

Rash returned with Shepperson as his runner and together with Mansfield edged Suffolk ever closer to their target, scampering ones and twos as boundaries were in short supply.

Thirty were needed from the final three overs, 23 from two and 13 off the last, before Mansfield was run out for 52 off 79 balls from the second ball trying to steal a single to the wicket-keeper.

Rash remained undefeated on 21 and Suffolk were left to rue the fact that the final over of the Cumbria innings – bowled by Max Dias – cost 17 runs.

After winning the toss and putting Cumbria into bat, Suffolk reduced their hosts to 25-3 in the 11th over. Matthew Semple (51) and Paul Hindmarch (52) then shared a fifth-wicket stand of 70 in 15 overs.

With the score on 172, Hindmarch became Batch’s third victim as the Sudbury all-rounder finished with 3-33 from his 10 overs.

The lower order all chipped in with useful runs, with Sam Sharp striking an undefeated 22 off 17 deliveries including a crucial six off the last ball of the innings.

Suffolk head coach Northcote said afterwards: “We shot ourselves in the foot, losing six for 22 inside 18 overs.

“Josh Cantrell and Adam Mansfield batted superbly as did Tom Rash on one leg, and this group showed us you are never out of a game of cricket until it’s over.

“I am terribly disappointed now but extremely proud of the players, support staff and Suffolk committee. We’ll be stronger in the long run.”

Suffolk return to NCCA Championship action with an NCCA Championship three-day fixture away to Norfolk at Horsford, starting on Sunday.

