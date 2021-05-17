A spectacular opposition batting collapse saw Suffolk secure their second 50-over friendly victory of the season on Sunday.

Opponents the World Sport Exchange XI, drawn from amateur cricketers who are on the books of the sports agency and are currently playing as overseas players in England, appeared on course for a comfortable victory at Woolpit Cricket Club.

They had reached 223-4 with nine overs remaining of their reply in pursuit of Suffolk’s 250-8 when Ben Claydon returned to the attack.

Josh Cantrell bats for Suffolk on Sunday. Picture: Nick Garnham (47257248)

He induced a bottom edge off the bat of centurion Yaseen Valli to spark a flurry of wickets as the visitors were dismissed for 235 to leave Suffolk winners by 15 runs.

Valli and Onke Nyaku shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 147 before Claydon struck and six wickets tumbled as only 12 runs were added.

Claydon finished with his first five-wicket haul for the county and Max Dias picked up three cheap wickets in four overs of mayhem.

Copdock & Old Ipswichian all-rounder Claydon had earlier top-scored for Suffolk with 77 from 97 deliveries with five fours and two sixes at the top of the order.

Together with Josh Cantrell, who was given a chance to bat as high as No.4, Claydon added 87 for the third wicket after Suffolk won the toss and chose to bat.

Bury St Edmunds all-rounder Cantrell then figured in a stand of 75 with Ben Shepperson, whose 34 came off 33 balls, before both departed in quick succession, leaving Tom Rash and Darren Ironside to steer Suffolk to their final total.

After Matt Wareing had a leg before appeal upheld in the fourth over, the WSE XI had progressed to 65 off 15 overs, but then lost opener Kirwin Christoffels to a run out after a superb stop by Cantrell saw Claydon fumble his return before removing the bails.

Two more quick wickets followed, both to Claydon, before Valli and Nyaku took the visitors to the brink of what should have been victory.

The Suffolk side showed two changes to the one selected – Jack Potticary has decided to take up an offer to play for Cambridgeshire and Kyran Young was forced to withdraw because of an injury sustained playing for Mistley on Saturday.

Into the XI came Copdock & OI wicket-keeper Jacob Marston and Suffolk head coach and Woolpit all-rounder Andy Northcote, who has been registered as a player this season.

