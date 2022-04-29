Sam Bebee is confident the Mildenhall Fen Tigers can bolster their chances of securing some silverware this season by booking their place in the final of this year’s National Development League Knock Out Cup at the expense of the Kent Royals.

The West Row-based outfit will take a 12-point lead into the second leg of their last four fixture against the Royals at Sittingbourne Speedway on Sunday (12pm) after racing to a 51-39 success in last Sunday’s opening leg at Mildenhall Stadium.

After scoring a paid 12 total (11+1) at the weekend on his 50th appearance for the club, Bebee believes the Fen Tigers are more than capable of consolidating that advantage despite their relative inexperience of the Royals’ home track.

Sam Bebee made his 50th appearance for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Any lead is good to take into an away leg but a 12-point lead is quite a good advantage and I think we have got a big chance at their place we have just got to push on from there,” said Bebee.

“Alex Spooner has done a few laps around there but it has not been a racetrack for a while so we will see how it goes.

“We will put up a good fight and go all out for the win. I think we have quite equal teams but everyone is beatable at the end of the day.

Josh Warren (blue) in action during the win over Kent. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I’m not really worried about the fact we haven’t raced there before.

“I remember going to Plymouth for the first time and winning heat one. Some places you click with straight away and hopefully this will be another.”

An opening heat 5-1 from Ryan Kinsley and Bebee handed the Fen Tigers an early initiative at the weekend, however the scores were level by the end of heat five after consecutive 4-2s from the Royals, the first which was gained following controversy in heat four featuring Fen Tigers reserve Luke Muff.

Laying his bike down to avoid stricken Royals reserve Sam Woolley, who was in third at the time of coming to grief, the 34-year-old was excluded for being the primary cause of the stoppage, despite coming down after his opposite number seven.

Luke Muff in the pits. Picture: Mecha Morton

The Fen Tigers responded in perfect fashion when hitting back with a brace of 4-2s of their own from Bebee and Kinsley in heat six before Jason Edwards and Josh Warren matched that effort a race later.

Four points remained the difference between the two sides until Bebee and Kinsley reversed roles to secure a second 5-1 of the afternoon in heat 10, which was supported by two further 4-2s, which included a win for the returning Jack Kingston in heat 12.

The hosts did move 14 points clear after another 4-2 from Alex Spooner and Josh Warren in the penultimate contest but Ben Morley and Alfie Bowtell shaved two points off that figure in heat 15 when teaming up for a 4-2.

Reflecting on his own display, Bebee said: “After last week’s meeting against the Poultec side I didn’t feel too good and I had a practice at the track on Saturday and didn’t feel good at that either at the start.

Jason Edwards (nearest) gets ready for the off. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I did something to the bike in the practice session and it just clicked and gave me confidence going into the meeting.

“Last week I was a bit nervous and uptight on the bike as it was the first meeting back but I was on it this meeting.

“All three wins meant the same as I like to treat everyone equally, but it was good to get a ride in the last race even if I did end up losing it.”

Scores

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 51: Ryan Kinsley 7+2, Sam Bebee 11+1, Jack Kingston 5+2, Alex Spooner 9, Jason Edwards 12, Josh Warren 4+1, Luke Muff 3.

New signing Jack Kingston featured for the Fen Tigers. Picture: Mecha Morton

Kent Royals 39: Alfie Bowtell 10, Jamie Halder 3, Danno Verge 2, Joe Alcock 5, Ben Morley 11, Chris Watts 0, Sam Woolley 8+1.