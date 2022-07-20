Ben Haddoch will become the first Bury Town Academy player to enter the professional ranks when his move to Ipswich Town goes through in the coming days.

The Ram Meadow outfit only launched their full-time academy, in partnership with West Suffolk College and Culford School, last September but have already scored a pro-game success.

Haddoch, 17, had been with Colchester United since under-8s but saw his hopes of a scholarship at the U’s shattered a little more than a year ago.

Ben Haddoch on the ball for Ipswich Town Under-23s at his former club Bury Town on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

But the Kesgrave-based player is now within touching distance of being able to officially represent his hometown professional club following his work under Bury boss Ben Chenery, who heads up the club’s fledgling academy.

Central midfielder Haddoch played for John McGreal’s under-23s’ side on trial in a friendly game at Stowmarket Town earlier this month, a game that Chenery, who also coaches at Ipswich’s academy, was involved in.

He then went up against his former Blues’ team-mates and manager at Ram Meadow on Saturday in the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy.

Ben Haddoch in action for Bury Town in their Emirates FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie with Norwich United last season Picture: Mecha Morton

It is understood to just be a matter of red tape in regards to switching over his education programme into the second year of Ipswich’s scholarship scheme that has held up the move being officially completed.

Chenery, who put Haddoch into his Bury side in the back half of last season, the then 16-year-old ending with 14 first-team appearances, is delighted to see the hard work pay off.

“It is fully deserved,” he said. “He came to me after a knock back at Colchester. He didn’t gain a scholarship there and had a year in the Bury Town Academy programme working with us for the season around the first team, under-23s and 18s.

“He is just a really good example of a young man who puts trust in the people around him and listens.

Baris Altintop earned a dream move from Bury Town to then National League club King's Lynn Town last November. He has since signed for Angelo Harrop's new-look Braintree Town this summer Picture: King's Lynn Town

“He is nowhere near the finished article, of course, but there was some glimpses of some really good stuff from him today (against Bury).

“He has still got to learn the game, he knows that but young Ben just needs to keep progressing. He’s a really infectious character.

“For a lad of his size he punches well above his weight so he’ll benefit from the every day training at Ipswich Town. I’m sure there will be more to come from him.”

Bury Town had helped Ross Crane back into the professional game with Ipswich Town signing him before letting him go after two seasons Picture: Mecha Morton

Ipswich’s U23s manager McGreal, who won promotion to the Premier League for the club under George Burley, said of Haddoch: “He has now come in as a second-year scholar but with the numbers that we’ve got, and with the first team taking a lot of our more experienced boys, he’s been getting game time at the minute against different levels.

“The young boys here are getting tested and that’s great as it’s part of their development.”

Carlos Edwards is set to play for Bury Town again this season, despite not being involved in their opening pre-season friendlies Picture: Mecha Morton

Haddoch’s move comes off the back of Bury having helped fellow Colchester United released players Ross Crane and Baris Altintop back into the professional ranks over the last few years, with Chenery confident there will be another to soon follow.

“Ben’s a product of what we are trying to do. We’ve had Ross Crane and Baris Altintop go through it and I’m sure there will be another one this season,” he said.

Ipswich ‘keeper set for season loan while Carlos to play on

Meanwhile, he revealed Ipswich Town Academy goalkeeper Lewis Ridd, who was on loan with them at the back end of last season, is set to stay for the upcoming season after appearing in their first two friendlies. It follows the club having used a tie-up for goalkeepers with Norwich City for the previous three seasons.

Ipswich Town's young goalkeeper Lewis Ridd is set to spend the season between the posts at Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

“It looks as though he will be coming with us for the season as it’s just a case of the paperwork being completed,” said Chenery of the player who began last season out on loan at their local divisional rivals AFC Sudbury.

“The link with Norwich City served us well and we will continue to work with Norwich as well as Ipswich.”

He also quashed rumours 43-year-old Carlos Edwards has hung up his boots, having not been at the first two friendlies.

Lewis Ridd saves a penalty for Bury Town during the shootout with his parent club Ipswich on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

“Carlos is working for the Trinidadian FA with the women’s team with Kenwyne Jones in Mexico,” he explained.

“He’ll be out there a bit but Carlos will be in and around the squad at certain times of the season.”

But he confirmed central midfielder Ollie Snaith has left the club to go travelling.

Ollie Snaith is a newly-revealed departure from Bury Town Picture: Neil Dady

Bury now have two friendlies within 24 hours with Chenery’s side hosting Great Yarmouth Town tonight (7.45pm) in the first Brian Wadsworth Memorial Trophy to honour their former director and match reporter who used to play in goal for the Bloaters. A young side led by U23s manager Joe Yaxley will then play over at Woodbridge Town tomorrow.