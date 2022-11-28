Ben Chenery was left frustrated after what he described as 'a freak goal' saw Bury Town lose 1-0 at home to Suffolk rivals Stowmarket Town on Saturday.

Ollie Sotoyinbo's 77th-minute strike was all that separated the two sides at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium at the weekend, with the result helping Stow move back into the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-off spots.

After play was halted when Stowmarket were in possession, as Bury's Cruis Nydazayo was down injured, the referee then resumed play with Jack Ainsley taking control of the ball before quick-thinking from Reggie Lambe sent Sotoyinbo through to score the winner.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery was left frustrated after Saturday's Suffolk derby Picture: Mark Westley

The strike took a deflection to loop over the reach of Charlie Woods and flicked off the crossbar and over the line, with several Bury players protesting the goal immediately after.

"The goal was bizarre," Bury boss Chenery said. "What can I say? I've been around football for a long time and it's the game management from the officials.

"He kind of thought nothing would happen here and it did. He's got it totally wrong. It's poor officiating and I can't say it any clearer than that, just poor.

"It was crucial and I said to them 'you had such a massive part to play.'

"I can't change it, but I just get frustrated because of the amount of work you put in. It was just unfair.

"Credit to Stowmarket. They took the opportunity and scored and it was a freak goal, a strange goal.

"I think it was a very close game, a full-blown affair and credit to both teams. I thought we were unfortunate to lose."

Having dropped out of the North Division top five the previous weekend, the victory helped Stowmarket climb back into the play-off spots as they bounced back from their 6-0 defeat to higher league Banbury United in the Isuzu FA Trophy at the first time of asking.

Paul Musgrove's Stowmarket Town are back in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-off spots Picture: Mark Westley

Stow manager Paul Musgrove reflected: "The first half Bury had better control of the ball and I think they threatened a little bit more.

"Their shape worked quite well for them and they just had people who wanted the ball a little bit more.

"There were no clear cut chances. We changed it slightly at half-time, shape wise, and then I thought we were on it in the second half.

"I wanted them to just be more aggressive, more hungry, and show more desire. I didn't want another 45 minutes to pass people by."

Ryan Jolland made his first start of the season for Bury Town on Saturday after returning from injury Picture: Mark Westley

On the goal, Musgrove added: "I can imagine they (Bury) probably are (upset). The referee said play and that's great from us. We've passed it forward and slid somebody in and Ollie does what he does and scores goals.

"We've got a little bit more quality in the box in the second half which was pleasing off the back of last week. It's a good bounce back."