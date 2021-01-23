Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club have been boosted ahead of the 2021 Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League campaign getting under way with the news that Chris Benjamin has agreed to return.

The South African wicketkeeper spent most of the truncated 2020 season at the Victory Ground, having previously represented the likes of divisional rivals Cambridge, Essex II and Durham MCCU.

He scored a total of 183 runs from his nine appearances, with a high score of 45. Benjamin also took a total of seven catches behind the stumps.

South African wicketkeeper Chris Benjamin is returning to Bury St Edmunds for the 2021 season, the club have confirmedPicture: Keith Heppell

Meanwhile, Bury are set to warm up for the season with a friendly encounter at neighbouring Woolpit on Saturday, April 3.

Their campaign is then due to get under way on the road at Horsford on April 17, with their first home encounter scheduled for a week later against Swardeston.

The term is set to end for the Victory Ground-based side on September 11 at Saffron Walden.

The first league local derby with 2017 and 2018 champions Sudbury will not come until June 19, when Ben Seabrook's side travel to Frairs Street, with the return fixture becoming Bury's last home match on September 4.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds