Assistant manager Paul Musgrove believes that Bury Town produced their ‘best performance’ of the season during Saturday’s 2-1 home victory against Halesowen Town.

Following the previous weekend’s triumph by the same scoreline over Banbury United, the Blues took on the Yeltz looking to record back-to-back Southern League Premier Central Division wins for just the second time this term.

And thanks to first-half goals from Ollie Canfer and George Quantrell, Bury achieved that feat to move up to 14th in the table, six points adrift of the play-offs.

George Quantrell was on target for Bury Town during their win over Halesowen Town Picture: Richard Marsham

Musgrove said: “That was our best performance to date for many reasons.

“The first half we played really well. We used the ball well, created some good chances and scored a really good first goal.

“We then concede a goal that I get is frustrating for supporters. We give away possession with an uncharacteristic mistake near our own box and we’re punished, but we accept that will happen from time to time because it’s how we keep possession and build up.

“At that point I think they thought they’d get a grip of the game, but we continued to create and were rewarded with the second goal.

“The second half was different, but just as pleasing. We had to keep our shape, make sure that our distances defensively were right, put our head in where it hurts and all things like that to make sure we beat a well established side at the level and one that will no doubt be right up there this season.”

As well as being consecutive victories, the last two league outings have been notable for the fact that both featured a goal from Quantrell.

The attacking midfielder is Bury’s leading scorer this season with eight, but his goal against Banbury nevertheless ended a drought that dated back to mid-September.

And Musgrove and boss Cole Skuse are working with Quantrell to ensure that he becomes an even more regular source of goals.

“He’s a terrific player and he’s been crucial since coming in during the summer,” added Musgrove.

“He started really well in terms of goals, then had a bit of a dry spell, and now it looks like he’s back in amongst it again.

“Myself and Cole have spent a lot of time with George to make sure that he’s getting on the ball in the right areas of the pitch.

“He wants to affect the game, and when things aren’t going our way he’ll sometimes drop deeper because he wants to help.

“But we want him landing on the ball at the top end of the pitch because that’s where he’s at his best, either creating goals or scoring.

“It’s something we’ve refocused on with him over the last two or three weeks because he has a canny knack of being in the right place at the right time.

“We can see his progression and I think he can as well. He’s got a great attitude and he’ll only get better.”

The attention now switches to tomorrow and a trip to Redditch United, who go into the contest sitting in fifth place.

It’s the latest opportunity for Bury to turnaround their tough start to life on the road at Step 3, with just five their 20 points having come away from home.

And while there are no plans to make widespread alterations, Musgrove has admitted that slight tactical changes are being considered.

“This will be our first away game for a little while and we’ve definitely learned some lessons from the ones we’ve played so far,” he said.

“We might adjust certain things to make us a little bit tighter and harder to breakdown. We’re considering a few options.

“Away matches are notably harder and some of that is because of the way that we like to play, which means other teams will get chances against us.

“We probably won’t be changing shape or anything too dramatic like that because it works well for us, but there are ways to tighten up within it.

“Redditch will be another tough one but we’ve got some confidence from the last two games.”

After taking on Redditch, Bury will return to the home comforts of the Getaway Cars Stadium on Tuesday night when they play host to Real Bedford (7.45pm).