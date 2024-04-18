Whenever an overseas player attends their first net session at a new club, players’ eyes either light up with excitement or turn away with disappointment, admitted Mildenhall Cricket Club captain Tristan Blackledge.

The Mildenhall squad certainly did the former when new signing Konganda Charamanna (KC) Cariappa trained with them ahead of their upcoming Thurlow Nunn East Anglian Premier League campaign.

The 30-year-old professional, widely recognised as India’s first ‘mystery’ spinner, arrived at Mildenhall with an impressive CV that includes an abundance of appearances in the Indian Premier League.

Mildenhall have welcomed Konganda Charamanna (KC) Cariappa as their overseas professional for the upcoming season Picture: Mildenhall CC

“He looks fantastic, he looks like a sublime addition,” said Blackledge.

“I think he’s going to be really interesting to watch. I don’t really think we’ve seen a player like him in a long time. He genuinely spins the ball both ways and he does it in a way that a lot of us haven’t faced before, it’s a really unique way of doing it.

“On top of that, he’s just consistent. He doesn’t appear to bowl many bad balls. He’s a very exciting addition and we’re really excited to play with him.”

Mildenhall captain Tristan Blackledge is targeting the title this season Picture: Mark Westley

Cariappa will hope to help Mildenhall push for the Premier League title after last season’s fourth-placed finish.

Despite finishing lower than the campaign before, Blackledge stated he was incredibly happy with last year’s performance because of how well his side competed with an injury-depleted squad – everyone but two players missed at least one match.

Due the team lacking consistency in personnel, Mildenhall were able to find hidden gems in their side. Second-team captain Dom Palmer impressed when given his opportunity and, while he joined the squad as a batter, Mildenhall used him as a left-arm spinner due to injuries. He flourished and Blackledge now views him as an all-rounder.

Mildenhall begin their campaign on Saturday against reigning champions Swardeston. Picture by Mark Westley

Players stepping up and proving their versatility made Mildenhall comfortable enough with their squad to not sign anyone, apart from their overseas professional, ahead of this campaign. Blackledge felt it was far more imperative that no-one left through the exit door, which was achieved.

“In our squad, we’re all good enough players to play at that level (Premier League),” he said.

“In my opinion, we’ve got between 15 and 20 people good enough to play in the first team. I’m more concerned about if everyone is having a good time and getting on because the cricket will take care of itself.

“Everyone’s wanting to play at the highest level you can, that’s one of the reasons you join Mildenhall. It’s a really tough first team to pick because every week there will be five people that should be playing in the first team that can’t because I can’t pick 16 players.

“We want to win the league, but I think every team starts wanting to win the league. It’s a long way away, I don’t really think about that. There’s no point thinking about winning the league, I think we just want to enjoy every Saturday.

“If we enjoy every Saturday and play how we know we can, and have everybody’s back, we’ll be around the top.”

They hope Saturday will be a day to enjoy when they travel to reigning champions Swardeston (11am) in this season’s curtain-raiser – a ground they were victorious on last year – and spirits are high despite not being able to play a pre-season friendly in the lead up to the first match of the campaign.

“It’s an interesting place to play. I think one thing that helps us massively as KC is the only person who hasn’t played there, and that makes a huge difference because it is an odd-shaped ground to play on,” said Blackledge.

“We’ll go and enjoy it, it’ll be a good start for us hopefully.”