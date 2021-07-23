Manager Ben Chenery has been particularly pleased by the goal threat his Bury Town side have posed so far in pre-season.

In recent outings against Step 5 opponents Hadleigh United and Lakenheath, the Blues have found the back of the net on an impressive 11 occasions.

And what is also satisfying for the boss is the fact that the goals have been shared around – an aspect of the game that has been worked on during training sessions.

Ben Chenery has been pleased with Bury's attacking play in pre-season. Picture: Neil Dady

“If Cemal (Ramadan, striker) is ever unavailable, other players will need to step up,” said Chenery. “He thrives off the pressure of having to score goals, but if we can ease that a little bit, then that’s good for the team.

“Football is a simple game that we are all guilty of trying to overcomplicate at times.

“I sat down with my staff and we identified that we need to be getting more people into the box.

“The way we play, you know the ball is going to get delivered into the box, so now we’ve got four or five looking to get on the end of it instead of one or two.

“It’s only pre-season of course, but it’s pleasing to see how it’s played out so far.

“The lads’ attitude has been spot on this summer and we feel like we are building well towards the start of the season.”

One player that will bring a new element to how Bury go forward is Ryan Auger – the first permanent addition of the off-season from Soham Town Rangers.

The ex-Southend United midfielder has the ability to change the direction of attack with a long range pass, and Chenery is pleased to have him on board.

“We’ve got a very good midfield unit that move the ball quickly over 10 or 15 yards,” he added.

“But Ryan will give us something different. He can change the point of an attack with one ball.

“A lot of people can see it, but it’s another thing executing it and Ryan can do that.

“He’s comfortable on the ball anywhere on the pitch and will bring that bit of calmness.”

Along with Norwich City loanee goalkeeper Sam Blair, that is now two new arrivals at the Denny Bros Stadium.

And there could be one or two more before the campaign gets under way on August 14.

Chenery said: “There might be a couple more to come. It’s no secret that I’m looking for a forward, but it’s hard when you’ve got two qualities players like Olly Hughes and Cemal up there.

“They’ll be tough to knock out the team, but we will look to play with three across the front at times.

“If we want to get promoted, you always have to be looking for ways to improve your squad and we’ll do that.

“But we’ve already got some very good players and healthy competition for places.”

Bury continue their pre-season programme tomorrow with the visit of a Colchester United XI (1pm).

