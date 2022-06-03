The recruitment wheels are now very much in motion at Bury Town. The club has made no secret of the fact that this summer will be one of change at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium, with a number of manager Ben Chenery’s long-serving squad making way for fresh faces.

And that process started earlier this week with confirmation that Lewis O’Malley and Max Sherlock had both agreed to sign on the dotted line.

The addition of O’Malley was particularly eye catching given that he was rivals AFC Sudbury’s joint second highest appearance maker last term, despite having fallen out favour in the final few weeks.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery has started his summer transfer business. Picture: Mecha Morton

He may only be 20 years of age, but Brandon-based O’Malley has plenty of experience, having captained the Yellows on numerous occasions.

Chenery said: “I’m really pleased Lewis is with us. It’s important to not just bring in the right type of player, but also the right type of person and Lewis is just what we need.

“For whatever reason it didn’t work out towards the end of his time at Sudbury but that’s football. As soon as I knew he was available I was keen to have a chat with him.

“He’s a wise young man with some invaluable experience. Lewis is a real leader and perhaps we lacked enough of those last season.”

As well as leadership qualities, O’Malley – who spoke to Suffolk News earlier this week – will also provide Chenery with some versatility having played right-back, centre-back, holding midfield and attacking midfield during his time on Sudbury’s books.

However, Chenery has one position in particular lined up for his new recruit.

“I’ve got an idea of where I want Lewis to play,” he added. “I think it’s important that a player feels comfortable and understands one position. Versatility is great and at our level it can be important, but it means you can get pushed around a bit as a player and fill holes.

“I see Lewis as a defender. I like the way he reads the game and recognises danger.”

Joining O’Malley through the entrance door is Sherlock, an 18-year-old midfielder who has most recently been turning out in the Essex Senior League with Stanway Rovers.

Chenery said of the youngster: “Max has been exposed to senior football at a young age and has benefited from that.

“He’s got a good range of passing and moves well in and out of possession. He wants to work hard and he wants to run – those fundamentals you need to be a good player.

“He wants to be with us for the right reasons – to learn, to improve and to be part of what we feel is a great community club. Max fits the bill and I’m excited about how far we can take him. I think the fans will warm to him because he wears his heart on his sleeve.”

In terms of the squad that finished the previous campaign, it was recently confirmed Ryan Jolland, Joe Hood, Ryan Horne, Joe White and Max Maughn had all agreed to return, while striker Cemal Ramadan is contracted to the club for another two seasons.

Talks are ongoing with others – including captain Ollie Fenn – but Chenery is also focused on bringing in further new signings.

“I’d love for Ollie to continue with us and we’re talking at the moment,” said Chenery, who will get his players in for the start of pre-season training on June 30. “He’s an honourable man and he wants to be fit – he’s more frustrated than anyone that injuries have prevented him from being with us recently.

“And overall I think it’s fair to say we didn’t hit the heights we wanted to last season.

“We’ve got a good core coming back – probably six or seven – and that’s important. Now we are looking to add to that and freshen it up.

“We’ve been speaking to a lot of players but it isn’t easy at this time of the year. Lots of clubs are after the same players, so we’ll sit tight and see what we can do.”

Chenery also confirmed that the plan is to use Bury’s positive relationships with Norwich City and Ipswich Town when it comes to the goalkeeper position – something they have done in seasons gone by to good effect.

Bury’s pre-season friendlies schedule: Thetford Town (A, July 12), Ipswich Town XI (H, July 16), King’s Lynn Town (H, July 19), Great Yarmouth Town (H, July 22), Woodbridge Town (A, July 23), Needham Market (A, July 26), Cambridge City (H, July 30), Colchester United XI (H, August 5).