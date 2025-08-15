Assistant boss Paul Musgrove is hopeful that Tuesday evening’s 1-0 victory over Royston Town will help to convince his Bury Town players that they belong in the Southern League Premier Central Division.

A decade on from the club’s Step 3 relegation, the Blues returned to the level last weekend with a season-opening 2-0 defeat at Stourbridge.

And that was followed by the midweek clash with Royston, which Bury won thanks to a late Cemal Ramadan penalty.

Paul Musgrove is hoping that Tuesday night’s victory will have given his side some momentum Picture: Mecha Morton

Yet it was far from a vintage display from Cole Skuse’s side. Usually so assured in possession and with their press, it was a disjointed showing for much of the contest.

Nevertheless, with three points now on the board, Musgrove has urged the players to build on the momentum.

He said: “It was a case of believing that we belong here. I don’t know why – and it’s a funny one with players – but sometimes you can doubt yourself and there’s no real need to.

“You can get yourself in a rut, just in the space of five or 10 minutes in a game, and then confidence drains away.

“We’ve got lads coming down from a higher level and lads who are good enough to play at a higher level, so it shouldn't be a case of doubting themselves. But sometimes you just need that win to kickstart you.

“You can’t underestimate the fact that this club has taken 10 years to get out of Step 4 football and it was such a massive achievement. I’m not saying there's been a hangover, but it’s such a tight knit squad and slight changes can knock you off rhythm.

“We just needed a result like this as quickly as possible. It was all about getting off the mark.”

Bury will go again at the Getaway Cars Stadium tomorrow with the visit of Harborough Town (3pm).

The visitors, who reached the second round proper of the FA Cup before bowing out to League One Reading last season, are one of the favourites to win the title this term.

And Musgrove believes that it is an occasion that Bury should ‘relish’.

He added: “As much as we can get information on the new teams we're playing against, it's still unknown.

“It's a change for everyone at the club and we're still getting to grips with it, but the three points against Royston will do us no harm.

“We know what’s coming at the weekend. They’re an exceptional side that are expected to win the league.

“We’ll take pleasure in knowing that we can disrupt things and we’re maximising the best of what we’ve got off the pitch and on the pitch as players as well - that’s all we can do.

“We’ll take great pride in trying to get three points off a really, really good side.

“This club has spent too long looking at other clubs in this region playing these types of teams.

“Now we’re in that position we’ve got to relish it, grab it by the scruff of the neck and believe that we can get a good result – because we definitely can.”

A check will be made on the fitness of Lewis O’Malley (knee) ahead of the weekend, while Ryan Jolland (hip) remains sidelined.