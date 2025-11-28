Blues boss Cole Skuse is backing his side to start turning promising performances into points as they look to rise up the Southern League Premier Division Central standings.

Bury are just one place above the relegation zone following their midweek defeat at title-chasing Spalding United on Tuesday night.

However, they are eight points clear of the danger zone and Skuse is upbeat about his newly-promoted side's chances of moving up the table.

Jack Roberts is denied by Bury Town goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith. Photo: Chris Lowndes

He said: "Our league position is misleading.

"I'm going to put my neck out there ever so slightly and say that we won't finish where we're currently sitting.

"People will look at the league table and our position and think we're struggling with the transition from steps four to three but it's quite the opposite.

"We're going toe-to-toe or being superior to teams with far greater resources than ours but we're not looking for sympathy.

"I'm at the point now where something will turn and I'm hoping that's really soon."

Bury again gave a good account of themselves after a long midweek trip to Lincolnshire against a high-flying home side.

The hosts shaded the lion's share of the chances in the first half and then broke the deadlock just past the hour mark.

However, Bury had equalised within 10 minutes when Ally Conway headed home at the back post, only for Spalding to regain the lead shortly after.

The Blues then had Joe White dismissed for dissent in injury-time after collecting his second yellow card of the game.

Skuse added: "It is really tough to swallow at times because it's been the story of our season - we've come away from another game where we probably deserved something.

"Spalding have got undoubted quality in their group with some really good footballers and you can see why they're up there.

"I felt the first half was a relatively even match and we certainly had the bulk of the second half.

"They were clinical though and they've got players at the top end of the pitch who are a real threat. We switched off for that split second and it was costly.

"Credit to them because they are a well-drilled and well-managed side but the goals which we conceded were so avoidable.

"We're trying to condense as many positives out of a negative situation as we can though and we'll roll in Saturday with a positive mind-set."

The Blues are back at the Getaway Cars Stadium on Saturday when they entertain a Stratford Town side who are just two points above them in the table.

Bury have banked the majority of their points this season from their home games with Skuse looking for another solid showing from his charges.

He commented: "Our home form has been good and it's a great place to play at.

"The work and time that has been spent on the pitch has been incredible and we're very lucky in that sense.

"The gates and atmosphere have been good and all those bits have been brilliant for us.

"We step into every game with a positive mind-set and, as we showed on Tuesday evening, we can go toe-to-toe with anyone in this league.

"There has to be a point sooner rather than later though when the season takes that little bit of a spin and turn where we have a run of results and performances stay consistent alongside it."