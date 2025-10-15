Manager Cole Skuse has praised goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith for the ‘outstanding’ performance that he produced during Bury Town’s 1-0 win over St Ives Town last night.

While left wing-back Mikey Davis will go down as the match winner, there can be little argument to the notion that Beckwith was the key player as the Blues ended a run of seven games without a victory in all competitions.

Bury’s number one excelled across the 90 minutes, following up a first half in which he made a number of saves from shots from distance with a string of eye-catching stops after the restart – including from the penalty spot to deny St Ives captain Michael Richens.

Bury Town goalkeeper produced a string of saves last night. Picture: Mecha Morton

Skuse said: “Charlie was the stand-out this evening. I’m not a goalkeeper, I’m never been a goalkeeper and I’ve never chucked a pair of gloves on in anger, but I know any little mistake you make is highlighted and it probably leaves me turning to my goalkeeping coach and asking what’s happened – it’s such a tough position.

“He was outstanding all night and it’s a hell of a performance. It’s his game management and stuff like that we speak to him about because with shot stopping, I’d say I’m almost Roy Keane-esque when it comes to shot stopping – I know he’s really good at that.

“It’s his distribution, which he’s forever progressing, it’s his game management, his knowhow, he’s vocal – just all those little nuggets you want as a goalkeeper and as a leader within your group really.

“He can see the whole picture so he’s a really important part of us and he was outstanding this evening.”